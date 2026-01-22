Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Represent Indian Cinema At Republic Day Parade For The First Time

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSanjay Leela Bhansali To Represent Indian Cinema At Republic Day Parade For The First Time

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day parade with a special tableau, marking a historic first for Indian filmmaking.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)

For the first time in India’s history, Indian cinema will take centre stage at the Republic Day parade through the vision of one of its most celebrated filmmakers. Renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to represent the country’s film industry at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, marking a landmark moment for Indian arts and culture.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bhansali will present a special tableau dedicated to Indian cinema at the grand parade. The initiative is reportedly a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the filmmaker, underscoring the growing recognition of cinema as a powerful cultural force.

Indian Film Director To Represent Indian Cinema On Republic Day

The tableau is scheduled to roll down Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26, during the Republic Day parade. This will be the first occasion where a filmmaker officially represents Indian cinema at the national event.

"For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade. This historic honour marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum. There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali," the report quoted.

The moment is being seen as symbolic, an acknowledgment of cinema’s role in shaping India’s cultural identity and storytelling legacy.

About Bhansali And His Upcoming Projects

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s contribution to Indian cinema spans nearly three decades. Beyond directing, he wears multiple creative hats as a producer, screenwriter, editor and music composer. Over the years, his work has earned him widespread acclaim, including seven National Film Awards. In 2015, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the arts.

Bhansali is co-producing the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar and Naveen Kaushik. Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 20.

Looking ahead, Bhansali’s next major directorial venture is Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film was initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, but reports last year suggested it may now arrive in theatres on March 20, 2026. The makers, however, have yet to officially confirm any change in the release schedule.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
