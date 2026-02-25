Explorer
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffers Heart Attack On Birthday, Hospitalised At Kokilaben Hospital
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai following a heart attack on his birthday.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday last night and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He is currently reported to be out of danger and under close medical supervision.
Bhansali is being treated by Dr Sunil Wani at the hospital. Following the health scare, the shooting of his upcoming film Love and War has been temporarily put on hold.
