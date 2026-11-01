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English NewsEntertainmentSanjay Gupta's Daughter Shows 'Middle Finger' To Paps At His Funeral? Viral Video Sparks Debate

Sanjay Gupta's Daughter Shows 'Middle Finger' To Paps At His Funeral? Viral Video Sparks Debate

A video allegedly showing Sanjay Gupta’s daughter making a middle-finger gesture at paparazzi during his funeral has gone viral, prompting social media reactions.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's funeral took place, attended by industry members.
  • A video showed a woman gesturing obscenely towards paparazzi at the funeral.
  • Identity unconfirmed; woman's actions sparked varied social media reactions.

The death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the film industry mourning. Several members of the film fraternity attended his funeral to pay their last respects. However, a video circulating on social media has now drawn attention for a different reason. The clip allegedly shows a woman identified by online users as Gupta’s daughter making an obscene gesture towards paparazzi gathered near her car.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Pays Emotional Tribute To Sanjay Gupta, Says 'He Was Not Even Unwell'

What Does The Viral Video Show?

In the clip, a woman can be seen sitting inside a car as photographers gather around the vehicle. As the car moves away, she appears to raise her middle finger towards the paparazzi. She then covers her face with her clothing and appears to laugh.

The driver, who is seated alongside her, also seems to try to stop her. However, the woman appears to repeat the gesture as the vehicle leaves.

A social media account shared the video with the caption: "Sanjay Gupta's daughter showed the middle finger at his funeral. Filmmaker and producer Sanjay Gupta passed away yesterday. His funeral was held this evening. Just after the funeral, his daughter was seen showing her middle finger to the paparazzi.  What's the meaning of this?"

However, it's not confirmed that the woman in the video is Sanjay Gupta’s daughter. ABP Live couldn't independently verify the claims being made about the clip.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Dies After Blood Loss In Accidental Fall At Home, Say Mumbai Police

Social Media Users React To The Clip

The video has prompted a range of reactions, with several users commenting on the woman’s apparent gesture and behaviour.

One user wrote, "Why is she smiling? Another case of spoiled child and bad parenting."

Another commented, "She is deranged. Smiling like that at her father's funeral."

A third user said, "She looks mentally unstable."

One more comment read, "Showing middle finger is fine, they deserve it. But why is she smiling & then hiding her smile? Very abnormal behaviour."

Another user shared a broader view, writing, "This is with most of the kids whose dads were rich...
They got all the facilities and their demands brought to their feet n because of that most of them don't create that emotional bonds...their bonds remains until when their parents can provide."

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sanjay Gupta Sanjay Gupta Death Sanjay Gupta Funeral
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