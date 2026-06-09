Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSandhya Mridul Reacts After Salon Refuses Service To Domestic Worker; Says ‘Every Person Deserves Dignity’

Sandhya Mridul Reacts After Salon Refuses Service To Domestic Worker; Says ‘Every Person Deserves Dignity’

Sandhya Mridul has criticised discrimination after a young domestic worker was allegedly refused a haircut at two salons. Sharing her anger online, the actor spoke about dignity and respect.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Sandhya Mridul reported salons refused her domestic help.
  • Mridul urged dignity, equality for workers after discrimination incident.
  • Her mother ensured helper received haircut after persistent arguments.
  • Mridul criticized broader societal mindset behind such discrimination.

Actor Sandhya Mridul has spoken out after a young woman working as domestic help at her mother’s home was allegedly refused a haircut at two salons. Sharing a video on social media, the actor said the incident left her angry and heartbroken, prompting her to speak about dignity, kindness, and equal treatment for domestic workers. Mridul said watching someone being turned away simply because of who they were raised larger questions about discrimination and the everyday prejudice faced by domestic staff.

‘Every Person Deserves Dignity, Respect And Kindness’

Sharing the video, Sandhya Mridul wrote that everyone deserves respect, regardless of the work they do. “Every person deserves dignity, respect, and kindness. Not because of what they do for us, but because they are also human,” she wrote. The actor added that domestic staff should not be treated as invisible. She said they care for homes and families and often become part of the family itself. Speaking about the incident, she said seeing a young woman in her 20s get rejected at a salon deeply upset her.

“The hurt of rejection is universal, and dignity should never be a privilege reserved for a few,” she wrote, adding, “A little kindness, respect, and humanity cost nothing. Let’s do better.”

ALSO READ | Yash’s Toxic Not Undergoing 100-Day Reshoot, Makers Reject Claims

What Happened At The Salon?

In the video, Mridul said something had happened that had “really pi***d me off”. According to her, her mother first took the young woman to one salon where the staff refused to cut her hair. They later visited another salon, but were turned away there as well. Mridul said her mother, who she described as a calm and gentle person, argued at the second salon and repeatedly requested the staff to help. She also offered to pay extra because the young woman was feeling upset. The salon eventually agreed to provide the haircut. Mridul added that her mother later took the young woman out for lunch as she was hurt by the experience.

ALSO READ | Influencer Dharna Durga Is More Popular Than Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh

‘The Issue Is Much Larger Than One Establishment’

Mridul clarified that she had chosen not to reveal the salon’s name because it was a private salon located in the building where her mother lives, and she wanted to protect her privacy. “The issue is much larger than one establishment. It’s the mindset. That’s what we need to change,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul)

In the video, she also spoke about how domestic workers are often denied access to spaces in residential buildings. “It’s us, many of us, who are asking for this,” she said, calling such discrimination “ridiculously shitty behaviour.” Several celebrities reacted to the post. Ali Fazal commented, “Oh mannn that's f* up.. wrong it's a whole ‘nother wrong (sic).” Shabana Azmi wrote, “This kind of discrimination is the pits!” while Parmeet Sethi said he was “really saddened”.

Sandhya Mridul is known for her work in television, films, and OTT projects, including Swabhimaan, Koshish, Page 3, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Saathiya.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sandhya Mridul speak out on social media?

Sandhya Mridul spoke out after a young domestic worker at her mother's home was allegedly refused a haircut at two salons. The incident left her angry and heartbroken, prompting her to speak about dignity and equal treatment.

What happened when Sandhya Mridul's mother tried to get a haircut for the domestic worker?

Her mother first took the young woman to one salon where she was refused, and then to a second salon where she was also initially turned away. After her mother argued and offered to pay extra, the second salon eventually agreed to provide the haircut.

What message did Sandhya Mridul share regarding domestic workers?

She emphasized that every person deserves dignity, respect, and kindness, regardless of their work. Mridul stated that domestic staff should not be treated as invisible and deserve humanity.

Why did Sandhya Mridul choose not to name the salon involved?

She chose not to reveal the salon's name because it was a private establishment in her mother's building, and she wanted to protect her mother's privacy. Mridul believes the issue is a larger mindset, not just one establishment.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sandhya Mridul Sandhya Mridul Salon Incident Domestic Worker Discrimination Sandhya Mridul Viral Video Salon Refused Haircut Class Discrimination India Ali Fazal Reaction Shabana Azmi Comment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sandhya Mridul Reacts After Salon Refuses Service To Domestic Worker; Says ‘Every Person Deserves Dignity’
Sandhya Mridul Reacts After Salon Refuses Service To Domestic Worker; Says ‘Every Person Deserves Dignity’
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan
Entertainment
Yash’s Toxic Not Undergoing 100-Day Reshoot, Makers Reject Claims
Yash’s Toxic Not Undergoing 100-Day Reshoot, Makers Reject Claims
Entertainment
Influencer Dharna Durga Is More Popular Than Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh
Influencer Dharna Durga Is More Popular Than Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse Near Mumbra in Thane, Maharashtra; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area
BREAKING: TMC Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked with Eggs Amid Protests in North 24 Parganas
BREAKING: Zojila Tunnel Achieves Major Breakthrough as Both Ends Connect in Historic Milestone
BREAKING: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Unrest and Tensions Escalate Across Multiple Towns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget