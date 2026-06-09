Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sandhya Mridul reported salons refused her domestic help.

Mridul urged dignity, equality for workers after discrimination incident.

Her mother ensured helper received haircut after persistent arguments.

Mridul criticized broader societal mindset behind such discrimination.

Actor Sandhya Mridul has spoken out after a young woman working as domestic help at her mother’s home was allegedly refused a haircut at two salons. Sharing a video on social media, the actor said the incident left her angry and heartbroken, prompting her to speak about dignity, kindness, and equal treatment for domestic workers. Mridul said watching someone being turned away simply because of who they were raised larger questions about discrimination and the everyday prejudice faced by domestic staff.

‘Every Person Deserves Dignity, Respect And Kindness’

Sharing the video, Sandhya Mridul wrote that everyone deserves respect, regardless of the work they do. “Every person deserves dignity, respect, and kindness. Not because of what they do for us, but because they are also human,” she wrote. The actor added that domestic staff should not be treated as invisible. She said they care for homes and families and often become part of the family itself. Speaking about the incident, she said seeing a young woman in her 20s get rejected at a salon deeply upset her.

“The hurt of rejection is universal, and dignity should never be a privilege reserved for a few,” she wrote, adding, “A little kindness, respect, and humanity cost nothing. Let’s do better.”

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What Happened At The Salon?

In the video, Mridul said something had happened that had “really pi***d me off”. According to her, her mother first took the young woman to one salon where the staff refused to cut her hair. They later visited another salon, but were turned away there as well. Mridul said her mother, who she described as a calm and gentle person, argued at the second salon and repeatedly requested the staff to help. She also offered to pay extra because the young woman was feeling upset. The salon eventually agreed to provide the haircut. Mridul added that her mother later took the young woman out for lunch as she was hurt by the experience.

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‘The Issue Is Much Larger Than One Establishment’

Mridul clarified that she had chosen not to reveal the salon’s name because it was a private salon located in the building where her mother lives, and she wanted to protect her privacy. “The issue is much larger than one establishment. It’s the mindset. That’s what we need to change,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul)

In the video, she also spoke about how domestic workers are often denied access to spaces in residential buildings. “It’s us, many of us, who are asking for this,” she said, calling such discrimination “ridiculously shitty behaviour.” Several celebrities reacted to the post. Ali Fazal commented, “Oh mannn that's f* up.. wrong it's a whole ‘nother wrong (sic).” Shabana Azmi wrote, “This kind of discrimination is the pits!” while Parmeet Sethi said he was “really saddened”.

Sandhya Mridul is known for her work in television, films, and OTT projects, including Swabhimaan, Koshish, Page 3, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Saathiya.