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HomeEntertainmentSandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Not Delayed, Makers Say ‘Film Is On Track’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Not Delayed, Makers Say ‘Film Is On Track’

Prabhas’ Spirit is confirmed for a March 5, 2027 release. Makers dismiss delay rumours as the big-budget film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to build strong buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spirit film's March 5, 2027 release date confirmed globally.
  • Prabhas stars in this large-scale pan-world entertainer.
  • Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunites with producer Bhushan Kumar.
  • Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi also feature in the film.

Amid ongoing speculation around the release, makers of Spirit have officially confirmed that the film is on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027, as announced earlier. There were several reports suggesting a possible delay, which had left fans confused and waiting for clarity. However, the latest statement from the team has put all rumours to rest, assuring that the film is progressing smoothly without any changes to its schedule. This confirmation has come as a relief for fans who have been eagerly looking forward to updates on this big-budget project.

Spirit Release Date Confirmed

There were rumours about a possible delay, but the makers have now cleared all doubts. In an official statement, they confirmed that the film is progressing as planned and there is no change in the release schedule. This announcement has come as a relief for fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update.

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A Big-Scale Film In The Making

Mounted on a massive scale, Spirit is already being seen as one of the most awaited films. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead, which has further increased the excitement around the project.

The film also marks the collaboration between producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier delivered the hit film Animal. Their reunion has already created strong buzz in the industry.

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Star Cast And Production

Along with Prabhas, the film features Tripti Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in important roles, while Aishwarya Desai will be introduced through this film.

Spirit is being designed as a large-scale pan-world entertainer and will release in eight languages, aiming to reach audiences across different regions.

Presented by T-Series, the film is produced under T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures. It is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with production by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

With its scale, strong team, and popular cast, Spirit is expected to be a major theatrical event when it hits screens on March 5, 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the movie Spirit be released in cinemas?

The movie Spirit is confirmed to release in cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027. This release date was announced earlier and remains unchanged.

Who are the main stars of the film Spirit?

Prabhas stars in the lead role in Spirit. Tripti Dimri and Vivek Oberoi also feature in important roles, and Aishwarya Desai will be introduced in this film.

What languages will Spirit be released in?

Spirit is being designed as a large-scale pan-world entertainer and will be released in eight languages. This aims to reach a wide audience across different regions.

Who is directing and producing Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is writing, editing, and directing Spirit. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Animal Prabhas Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit
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