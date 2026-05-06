Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Not Delayed, Makers Say ‘Film Is On Track’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spirit film's March 5, 2027 release date confirmed globally.

Prabhas stars in this large-scale pan-world entertainer.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunites with producer Bhushan Kumar.

Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi also feature in the film.

Amid ongoing speculation around the release, makers of Spirit have officially confirmed that the film is on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027, as announced earlier. There were several reports suggesting a possible delay, which had left fans confused and waiting for clarity. However, the latest statement from the team has put all rumours to rest, assuring that the film is progressing smoothly without any changes to its schedule. This confirmation has come as a relief for fans who have been eagerly looking forward to updates on this big-budget project.

Spirit Release Date Confirmed

There were rumours about a possible delay, but the makers have now cleared all doubts. In an official statement, they confirmed that the film is progressing as planned and there is no change in the release schedule. This announcement has come as a relief for fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update.

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A Big-Scale Film In The Making

Mounted on a massive scale, Spirit is already being seen as one of the most awaited films. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead, which has further increased the excitement around the project.

The film also marks the collaboration between producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier delivered the hit film Animal. Their reunion has already created strong buzz in the industry.

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Star Cast And Production

Along with Prabhas, the film features Tripti Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in important roles, while Aishwarya Desai will be introduced through this film.

Spirit is being designed as a large-scale pan-world entertainer and will release in eight languages, aiming to reach audiences across different regions.

Presented by T-Series, the film is produced under T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures. It is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with production by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

With its scale, strong team, and popular cast, Spirit is expected to be a major theatrical event when it hits screens on March 5, 2027.