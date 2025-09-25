Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSandeep Malik Unveils Poster Of ‘Ulti Kitab’: A Film Championing Girl Education

Sandeep Malik Unveils Poster Of ‘Ulti Kitab’: A Film Championing Girl Education

Sandeep Malik's "Ulti Kitab," a film advocating for girl education in India, has released its poster, signaling resilience and meaningful storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Sandeep Malik has officially unveiled the poster of his much-anticipated film Ulti Kitab, sparking emotional excitement among audiences and cinephiles alike. The poster, carrying the powerful sentiment “the show must go on,” symbolises resilience, hope, and the continuation of meaningful storytelling—a hallmark of Malik’s cinematic vision.

Following the critical acclaim of his impactful films such as Ishq Nahi Jismani Hai Ruhani, Khali Lifafa, and Dhokha, Sandeep Malik once again dons the dual role of director and actor for Ulti Kitab. Known for weaving stories with a purpose, Malik aims to deliver a moving narrative that seamlessly blends entertainment with a powerful social message.

The film boasts a talented cast, including newcomer Disha Srivastava, Sandeep Malik himself, Dr. Nikunj Agarwal, and budding talent Kuldeep Kalshan. Their performances are expected to bring freshness, authenticity, and emotional depth to the story, making it relatable for audiences across generations.

Directed by Sandeep Malik with Jody Sym as Assistant Director, Ulti Kitab delves into an emotional journey while highlighting a subject of great social relevance—the importance of girl education in India. The film features the heartfelt song Ladli, sung by Sandeep Malik, with soulful lyrics penned by his mother, Mrs. Prem Malik, adding a deeply personal touch to the project.

Speaking about the film, Sandeep Malik shared, “With Ulti Kitab, we aim to inspire conversations around education and its transformative power. It is not just a film but a message that education is the backbone of a stronger, more equal India.”

With its compelling narrative, emotional performances, and soul-stirring music, the film Ulti Kitab is poised to mark another milestone in Sandeep Malik’s journey of delivering impactful cinema. The film promises to leave a lasting impression while reinforcing the belief that education can change lives and shape a better tomorrow.

 

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sandeep Malik Ulti Kitab
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested 2 Days After Ladakh Violence, Internet Snapped
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested 2 Days After Ladakh Violence, Internet Snapped
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget