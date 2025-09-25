Sandeep Malik Unveils Poster Of ‘Ulti Kitab’: A Film Championing Girl Education

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Sandeep Malik has officially unveiled the poster of his much-anticipated film Ulti Kitab, sparking emotional excitement among audiences and cinephiles alike. The poster, carrying the powerful sentiment “the show must go on,” symbolises resilience, hope, and the continuation of meaningful storytelling—a hallmark of Malik’s cinematic vision.

Following the critical acclaim of his impactful films such as Ishq Nahi Jismani Hai Ruhani, Khali Lifafa, and Dhokha, Sandeep Malik once again dons the dual role of director and actor for Ulti Kitab. Known for weaving stories with a purpose, Malik aims to deliver a moving narrative that seamlessly blends entertainment with a powerful social message.

The film boasts a talented cast, including newcomer Disha Srivastava, Sandeep Malik himself, Dr. Nikunj Agarwal, and budding talent Kuldeep Kalshan. Their performances are expected to bring freshness, authenticity, and emotional depth to the story, making it relatable for audiences across generations.

Directed by Sandeep Malik with Jody Sym as Assistant Director, Ulti Kitab delves into an emotional journey while highlighting a subject of great social relevance—the importance of girl education in India. The film features the heartfelt song Ladli, sung by Sandeep Malik, with soulful lyrics penned by his mother, Mrs. Prem Malik, adding a deeply personal touch to the project.

Speaking about the film, Sandeep Malik shared, “With Ulti Kitab, we aim to inspire conversations around education and its transformative power. It is not just a film but a message that education is the backbone of a stronger, more equal India.”

With its compelling narrative, emotional performances, and soul-stirring music, the film Ulti Kitab is poised to mark another milestone in Sandeep Malik’s journey of delivering impactful cinema. The film promises to leave a lasting impression while reinforcing the belief that education can change lives and shape a better tomorrow.