Salman Khan Visits Shera's Home To Offer Condolences After His Father's Demise, Watch

Salman Khan visited his bodyguard Shera’s Mumbai residence to pay respects after Shera’s father, Sunder Singh Jolly, passed away at 88.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)

Actor Salman Khan was spotted on Thursday at the Mumbai home of his trusted bodyguard, Shera, following the death of Shera’s father, Sunder Singh Jolly. 

Salman Khan Extends Support to Long-Time Bodyguard

The 88-year-old had been battling cancer and passed away earlier that day. The cremation took place at Oshiwara Crematorium in Jogeshwari West.

Later in the evening, Salman arrived to offer his condolences. Videos circulating on social media show the actor reaching the building with a heavy security entourage. As soon as he stepped out of his car, Shera greeted him, and the two shared an emotional hug before Salman went inside to pay his respects.

Shera’s Emotional Tribute

On Thursday, Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, announced the news on social media. “My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today,” he wrote in a heartfelt post.

Shera has been by Salman Khan’s side since 1995, serving as his personal bodyguard and head of security. Beyond his work with the superstar, he owns Tiger Security, a company that has handled protection for several high-profile celebrities. In 2017, Shera oversaw international pop star Justin Bieber’s security during his Mumbai concert.

Before entering the security business, Shera was an accomplished bodybuilder. He won the Mumbai Junior title in 1987 and was runner-up in Mr Maharashtra Junior in 1988. By the early 1990s, he had transitioned into security work, eventually becoming an indispensable part of Salman Khan’s team.

Salman Khan’s Projects

On the professional side, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The film collected ₹176 crore against its ₹200-crore budget. He is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 19 and is also working on his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
