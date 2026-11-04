Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan released 'Teri Sexy Beauty' from his film Maatrubhumi.

Song features playful romance, sparking debate over its lyrics.

Netizens questioned song's suitability for patriotic film 'Maatrubhumi'.

Film underwent title and script changes, postponing its release.

Salman Khan has dropped a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The actor dropped the music video at 5 am, giving fans an early-morning surprise. Titled ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, the track features playful romance and chemistry between Salman and Chitrangda.

The song has been sung by Salman Khan and Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan, who has also composed the music and written the lyrics. However, the track’s lyrics have sparked a wave of reactions online, with several social media users questioning the song.

Salman Khan Drops ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’

Sharing the music video on social media, Salman gave it a quirky caption referencing his early-morning flight and the song's lyrics. “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time , 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now https://t.co/a6fZvYyMo2 @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda @SajidMusicKhan #HimeshReshammiya @Singer_muskaan @TaaleemMusic #caesargonzalves #AdelePereira #ZeynShaw #AbhishrriSen @TheAnkurBhatia #HeeraSohal @JasonThamIndia #HarshilShah #VipinBhardwaj @SKF_Music @SKFilmsOfficial @ShamiraahN — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 3, 2026

Soon after its release, the song became a talking point on social media, with netizens reacting to its lyrics and questioning its suitability for a patriotic film.

“Wth? I thought the movie is named ‘Matrubhumi’,” one user commented.

“This is what’ll play on the alarm, bro - did you get a kick out of the song? It’s sweet, amazing, and beautiful,” another wrote.

A third user was less impressed and remarked, “Bhai, what kind of nonsense have you created?”

Another comment read, “Imagine the pressure from the government that first the names of patriotic movie were changed, then the songs were changed… but such songs were not expected from a patriotic movie.”

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Drawing a comparison with one of Salman's earlier songs, a user wrote, “From ‘Humka peeni hai’ to ‘2 pegs down’.”

One social media user also expressed frustration with the track, writing, “Come on, bro, stop it. There’s a limit to how much torture you can inflict. We don’t live in the 2000s anymore - learn to move forward with the times.”

Another fan, while expressing admiration for the actor, questioned his latest musical outing. “Salman Khan, bhai main aapka bahut bada fan hoon, will be always… but ye gaana kya hai bhai? Samajh nahi aa raha gaana gaa rahe hain ya kavita suna rahe hain!” the comment read.

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About ‘Maatrubhumi’

Salman's upcoming film Maatrubhumi, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, was initially titled Battle of Galwan. The title was subsequently changed, and references to China were reportedly removed from the film. This also led to script changes, with certain portions being reshot.

The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres in April this year. However, its release was subsequently postponed, and the makers have yet to announce a new release date.

So far, six songs from the film have been released: the title track ‘Maatrubhumi’, ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Main Hoon’, ‘Chand Dekh Lena’, ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’ and the latest addition, ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’.