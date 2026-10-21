His security was reviewed and tightened following a firing incident outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in April 2024 and other recent firing-related incidents.
Salman Khan's Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Guards Carry MP5 SD6 Guns
Salman Khan’s security has reportedly been reviewed after the Tiger Shroff firing incident, with guards equipped with MP5 SD6 submachine guns.
- Salman Khan's security tightened following recent firing.
- Mumbai Police equip guards with advanced MP5 SD6 guns.
- Firing incident outside actor's home led to arrests.
- Bishnoi gang dispute linked to 1998 blackbuck poaching.
Salman Khan’s security arrangements have reportedly been reviewed and tightened following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. Mumbai Police have reassessed the Bollywood actor’s security, with police personnel, commandos and guards equipped with advanced weapons forming part of his protection detail. The guards are reportedly carrying MP5 SD6 submachine guns.
ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell
Salman Khan’s Security Detail Includes MP5 SD6 Guns
The MP5 SD6 is a specialised firearm manufactured by German arms company Heckler & Koch. It belongs to the company’s MP5 series and is designed for use in security operations and certain specialised missions.
Its inclusion in Salman Khan’s security detail comes amid heightened attention to the actor’s protection following recent firing-related incidents.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Delhi. During interrogation, they reportedly revealed that they had planned to open fire outside Actor Salman Khan’s residence before targeting Actor Tiger Shroff, but could not carry out the plan due to heavy security. Following these revelations, Mumbai Police has once again tightened security outside Actor Salman Khan’s residence. A patrolling van from the local Bandra Police Station is also present at the location. Police personnel have been deployed both inside and outside the building, as well as on both sides of the road— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
What Makes The MP5 SD6 Gun Different?
The MP5 SD6 is designed to use 9×19mm Parabellum ammunition. One of its distinguishing features is an integrated suppressor, which reduces the sound and muzzle flash produced when the weapon is fired.
However, the suppressor does not make the gun completely silent. It is intended to reduce the noise rather than eliminate it.
The MP5 SD6 has a compact, lightweight design that allows trained personnel to handle it in confined spaces. It supports automatic firing and can be fitted with magazines holding 15 or 30 rounds.
Its size and design can make it suitable for particular security situations. Operating the weapon, however, requires appropriate training and experience.
Salman Khan’s Airport Video Goes Viral
Salman Khan was recently spotted at a private airport under tight security. A video of his arrival has circulated widely on social media, showing his bodyguard, Shera, accompanying him.
The actor did not interact with the paparazzi waiting at the airport. He got out of his vehicle and headed straight inside.
Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments In 2024
In April 2024, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai. Mumbai Police subsequently arrested several people accused of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Five accused, Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Harpal Singh, Sonu Kumar Bishnoi and Mohammed Rafiq Chowdhary, faced trial in the case. A sixth accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody in May 2024.
Salman Khan has also received death threats on several occasions in the past.
ALSO READ: ‘Dead Letter Box’ Used To Supply Weapons From Amritsar In Tiger Shroff Firing Case
Salman Khan And The Bishnoi Gang's Long-Running Dispute
The dispute between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang is linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The allegations stem from an incident during a film shoot in Jodhpur, when the actor was accused of hunting a blackbuck.
The Bishnoi community regards the blackbuck as sacred and places particular importance on protecting wildlife. The case has remained a key point of tension between the actor and members of the community.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Salman Khan's security been tightened recently?
What advanced weapons are part of Salman Khan's security detail?
His security detail now includes police personnel, commandos, and guards equipped with advanced weapons like MP5 SD6 submachine guns.
What is the MP5 SD6 gun used by Salman Khan's guards?
It is a specialized firearm manufactured by German company Heckler & Koch, designed for security operations. It features an integrated suppressor to reduce sound and muzzle flash.
What happened during the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in April 2024?
Two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire outside his Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police subsequently arrested several individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the case.
What is the origin of the dispute between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang?
The dispute is linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community regards the blackbuck as sacred, and the incident caused a long-standing tension.