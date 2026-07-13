Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi faces release delay.

MOD raised concerns over Galwan conflict portrayal.

Makers aim for 2024 release, 2027 possible otherwise.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi was originally expected to reach cinemas by now, but its release remains uncertain. Earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, the film is inspired by the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clash and was later retitled Maatrubhumi. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has reportedly been delayed due to concerns raised over its content amid improving diplomatic ties between India and China. While the makers are still hoping for a release this year, industry sources suggest that a 2027 theatrical release is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility if the pending issues remain unresolved.

Maatrubhumi Release Delayed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are still working to resolve concerns related to the film's subject matter. Since the story revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, the report claims that the Ministry of Defence has expressed reservations regarding the portrayal of China following recent improvements in bilateral relations.

A trade source quoted by the publication said, "The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken." The source further claimed that Salman Khan generally avoids unnecessary box-office clashes and prefers informing fellow filmmakers before finalising a release date.

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Possible Release Window

An industry insider, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama, believes the Dussehra holiday period could still work if the pending issues are resolved in time. Since Dussehra falls on October 20 this year, the festive weekend could provide a strong opening at the box office.

The insider added, "Ramayana is expected to be preponed to October 30. After that, no major release is scheduled until the last week of November, which could also work in Maatrubhumi's favour." However, Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar is currently slated for October 16, while Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, is also expected to arrive around the same period, although its release date has not yet been officially confirmed.

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Salman Khan's 2027 Line-Up

If the reported clearance issues continue, Maatrubhumi may move to 2027 instead of releasing later this year. The trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "If the issues are not resolved soon, Maatrubhumi will be pushed to next year." If that happens, Salman could have two theatrical releases in 2027, as he is also currently shooting for director Vamshi Paidipally's untitled film opposite Nayanthara, which is also expected to release next year.

While there has been no official announcement from Salman Khan or the makers regarding a revised release date, all eyes remain on whether Maatrubhumi secures the required clearances in time for a 2026 release or ultimately shifts its theatrical debut to 2027.