Bollywood veteran Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing complications related to swelling and was admitted to the ICU. Family sources told ABP News that the 90-year-old is currently stable, though he is unable to speak at the moment.

Following his hospitalisation, his elder son Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted arriving at the hospital. Alvira visited along with her husband, actor-producer Atul Agnihotri.

Salman Khan spotted at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was shooting for his upcoming film on Madh Island. Upon receiving news of his father’s health, superstar Salman Khan immediately halted his filming schedule at Madh Island to reach the hospital. He was clicked by paps exiting the premises of the hospital.

In one of the videos going viral online, Salman was seen exiting the hospital premises in the presence of heavy security. He is wearing a black T-shirt and a cap. The actor did not interact with the media amid the family crisis.

Aayush Sharma Arrives At Lilavati

A paparazzi video saw Aayush Sharma arriving at the hospital in his car before rushing inside to meet his father-in-law, Salim Khan.

The veteran screenwriter celebrated his 90th birthday in November last year, which coincided with Dharmendra’s death. He came to Mumbai in the 1950s and took up supporting roles in Hindi films. Soon, he realised that writing is his calling.

In the late 1960s, he and Javed Akhtar started working together and became famously known as Salim-Javed. Between 1971 and 1982, Salim-Javed gave many hit films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, and the monumental Sholay. It also includes hits like Don, Trishul, and Kaala Patthar.

Salim Khan is the father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. His daughter, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, is a film producer.