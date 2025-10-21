Salman Khan Remembers Veteran Actor Asrani, Calls Him ‘A True Legend Of Laughter’

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, widely known simply as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. News of his demise prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow actors across the film industry.

Salman Khan pays tribute

Taking to X, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Asrani, writing, “Saddened to hear of Asrani Ji’s demise. A true legend of laughter. #RIP.”

Saddened to hear of Asrani Ji’s demise. A true legend of laughter. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GiEtQYdYqe — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 21, 2025

Celebs react to Asrani's death

Several Bollywood stars expressed their condolences. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asrani Sir. Working with him in Dus Tola was a privilege. His warmth, humour and humility will always stay with me. I learnt so much from our conversations and from his passion for teaching and the craft of acting. Om Shanti.” Others, including Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, also took to social media to remember the legendary actor.

Life and legacy

Asrani passed away at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, confirmed his manager Babubhai Thiba. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished actors. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he appeared in over 350 films. His portrayal of the jail warden in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay remains an enduring part of Indian pop culture. In recent years, he was seen in popular films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R… Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome.

