Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Remembers Veteran Actor Asrani, Calls Him ‘A True Legend Of Laughter’

Salman Khan Remembers Veteran Actor Asrani, Calls Him ‘A True Legend Of Laughter’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed grief over veteran actor Asrani’s passing, remembering him as “a true legend of laughter” and joining fans and stars in paying tribute to the comedy icon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, widely known simply as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. News of his demise prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow actors across the film industry.

Salman Khan pays tribute

Taking to X, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Asrani, writing, “Saddened to hear of Asrani Ji’s demise. A true legend of laughter. #RIP.”

 

Celebs react to Asrani's death

Several Bollywood stars expressed their condolences. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asrani Sir. Working with him in Dus Tola was a privilege. His warmth, humour and humility will always stay with me. I learnt so much from our conversations and from his passion for teaching and the craft of acting. Om Shanti.” Others, including Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, also took to social media to remember the legendary actor.

Life and legacy

Asrani passed away at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, confirmed his manager Babubhai Thiba. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished actors. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he appeared in over 350 films. His portrayal of the jail warden in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay remains an enduring part of Indian pop culture. In recent years, he was seen in popular films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R… Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome.

Also read: How Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar & B R Chopra Helped Asrani Break The Funny Mold

 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Asrani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget