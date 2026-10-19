Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Firing incident reported at actor Salman Khan's residence; three arrested.

Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin demanded Salman Khan apologize to community.

Bishnoi community angered by Salman Khan's past blackbuck poaching.

The shooting of Tiger Shroff has shocked not only Mumbai but the entire country. Industry stars are in shock. From political circles to the film industry, there's been a stir. Three suspects have been arrested in this incident. Security outside Salman Khan's home has been increased following the incident. Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, has also reacted.

Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, says that Salman Khan should make demands on the Bishnoi community. He has no personal enmity with them.

Our Blood Boils Too...

Ramesh told IANS, "Neither Lawrence nor we have any personal enmity with Salman. Look, there is anger in the Bishnoi community. We found a middle ground for them. It was Lawrence who suggested that they come and apologise. He didn't say to apologise to my family or me. He said to go to Guru Maharaj's place and apologise. It wasn't such a big issue. He doesn't come even after repeated requests, so as they say, if blood boils, our blood boils too."

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Conducted Recce, Waited 45 Mins Before Attack

Abohar, Punjab: Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi, says, "...There is anger within the community, and Lawrence is also angry. Lawrence has no personal dispute with Salman Khan, nor is it a personal dispute with the community. The issue is that he has hurt our religious sentiments. There is widespread anger within the community. Lawrence had offered a straightforward solution: Salman Khan should come forward and apologize..."

Abohar, Punjab: Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi, says, "...There is anger within the community, and Lawrence is also angry. Lawrence has no personal dispute with Salman Khan, nor is it a personal dispute with the community. The issue is that he has hurt our religious sentiments. There is widespread anger within the community. Lawrence had offered a straightforward solution: Salman Khan should come forward and apologise..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026

Earlier, a viral audio clip featuring a man claiming to be Anil Pandit (identifying as an associate or "brother" of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) has demanded that Salman Khan publicly apologize to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community

ALSO READ | ‘He Was Misled, Influenced’: Father Of 18-Year-Old Accused Rehan In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Also Reacted To The Firing Incident On Tiger Shroff

Regarding the Lawrence Bishnoi group claiming responsibility for the firing at Tiger Shroff, he said, "Look, we don't know what the latest development is. Lawrence's name is being mentioned, but no recording of him has surfaced yet. Those who did, if they are pundits or others, are the ones who know what happened and what didn't. But there is anger, because the Bishnoi community loves animals."

Salman Khan Black Buck Case

It's worth noting that Salman Khan is accused of poaching a blackbuck. During the filming of the 1989 film "Hum Saath Saath Hain," he was accused of poaching a blackbuck, leading to the actor's imprisonment. The blackbuck is revered by the Bishnoi community, which has angered him, and he has been receiving constant threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. Furthermore, anyone working with him is facing increasing difficulties.