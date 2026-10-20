Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devendra Budiya urges Salman Khan to apologize to community.

Firing on Tiger Shroff's car rekindled old dispute.

Budiya previously counselled Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Three suspects arrested for Shroff car firing incident.

Following the attack on actor Tiger Shroff, Devendra Budiya of the Bishnoi community in Jodhpur has appealed to Salman Khan to apologise and end the controversy. He said that apologising to a community does not diminish a person's stature and that Salman Khan should come forward and take the initiative to find a peaceful resolution to the entire matter.

While talking to ANI, Devendra Budiya said that he had also attempted to counsel the people concerned about the issue around a year and a half ago. He said he had advised Salman Khan, telling him that he was a superstar and should take the matter seriously and make an effort to resolve it.

"I will keep going on until Salman Khan apologize. I talked to him about a year and a half ago. I explained it to him a lot. I told him, 'You're going to lose your life. You're a superstar, don't act like this.' Then he said, 'Okay, okay, I'll do it,' and later, he didn't meet," said Devendra Budiya

Budiya also shared that he had also spoken to Lawrence and urged him not to prolong the dispute and to work towards calming the situation. He questioned what could ultimately be achieved through such incidents, stating that nobody benefits from the loss of a life and that such disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

"I had a chat with Lawrence. A friend of his arranged it. So I told him, 'Brother, don't give him any names. He'll be back within a year, and he'll apologize too. Your work is a bit like this, so just do good work. What will we gain by hitting him?' He said, 'I'll give him 12 months, and he'll apologize in a year or a year and a half.' But it has started all over again," said Budiya.

Devendra Budiya said he had advised Salman Khan to visit a temple and apologise. He expressed confidence that the Bishnoi community is generous and compassionate, and that the controversy could be brought to an end through dialogue and an apology. He said the matter could be resolved if Salman Khan came forward and apologised.

"I asked Salman to come to the temple here and apologize. Our society is very compassionate," added Budiya.

The bad blood between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi has resurfaced again after a purported social media post claimed responsibility for the firing incident on Tiger Shroff.

"Those in Mumbai Industry Who Work With Salman Khan and Don’t Listen to Us Will Meet the Same Fate," the unverified post stated. The authenticity of the post and its alleged connection to the firing incident remain unverified.

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident. According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. The three accused were produced before the Kota court on Monday. The judge granted a 48-hour transit remand of the accused to the Mumbai Police.





(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)