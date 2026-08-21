‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire broke out at a South Delhi gym Thursday night.

Electrical short circuit caused fire, police evacuated occupants safely.

Firefighters extinguished blaze, no injuries; gym not linked to actor.

A fire at a South Delhi gym sent smoke pouring through a market building Thursday night, though quick action by police and firefighters kept the incident from turning serious. The blaze started at Salman Khan Gym, a fitness facility on the first floor of the M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I.

Fire At ‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash

The incident took place at around 10:15 PM; someone noticed smoke and flames coming from inside and alerted the Delhi Fire Service. Investigators later pointed to a likely cause: an electrical short circuit.

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What kept the incident from escalating was the timing of the response. Police officers patrolling nearby reached the gym even before fire trucks arrived and got everyone inside out of the building safely. By the time firefighters showed up, their main job was simply putting out the flames, which they managed to do without much difficulty. Officials later confirmed the building held up structurally and that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Despite its name, the gym has nothing to do with actor Salman Khan. He doesn’t own it, and there’s no indication he’s connected to it in any way. It appears to simply be a case of a business borrowing a celebrity name for branding, according to a report by ANI.

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