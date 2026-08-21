A fire broke out at the Salman Khan Gym, located on the first floor of the M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I, on Thursday night.
‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at the ‘Salman Khan Gym’ in Greater Kailash on Thursday night. However, no casualties have been reported, with the fire department responding swiftly to the incident.
- Fire broke out at a South Delhi gym Thursday night.
- Electrical short circuit caused fire, police evacuated occupants safely.
- Firefighters extinguished blaze, no injuries; gym not linked to actor.
A fire at a South Delhi gym sent smoke pouring through a market building Thursday night, though quick action by police and firefighters kept the incident from turning serious. The blaze started at Salman Khan Gym, a fitness facility on the first floor of the M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I.
Fire At ‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash
The incident took place at around 10:15 PM; someone noticed smoke and flames coming from inside and alerted the Delhi Fire Service. Investigators later pointed to a likely cause: an electrical short circuit.
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What kept the incident from escalating was the timing of the response. Police officers patrolling nearby reached the gym even before fire trucks arrived and got everyone inside out of the building safely. By the time firefighters showed up, their main job was simply putting out the flames, which they managed to do without much difficulty. Officials later confirmed the building held up structurally and that nobody was hurt in the incident.
Despite its name, the gym has nothing to do with actor Salman Khan. He doesn’t own it, and there’s no indication he’s connected to it in any way. It appears to simply be a case of a business borrowing a celebrity name for branding, according to a report by ANI.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in South Delhi?
What was the likely cause of the gym fire?
Investigators later pointed to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the blaze at the gym.
Were there any injuries or significant damage from the fire?
No one was hurt in the incident, and officials confirmed that the building held up structurally, avoiding serious damage.
Is the 'Salman Khan Gym' connected to actor Salman Khan?
No, despite its name, the gym has no connection to actor Salman Khan. It appears to simply be a case of a business borrowing a celebrity name for branding.