Salman Khan Flaunts Chiseled Abs In New Shirtless Photos; Fans Call Him ‘OG Fitness Icon’

Salman Khan once again proved that fitness knows no age. The superstar, who has long been a fitness icon in Bollywood, set social media abuzz on Monday after sharing shirtless photos on his X handle following an intense workout session.

Salman Khan flaunts his ripped physique

The pictures showcased Salman in peak form — his chiseled abs and toned biceps taking center stage. Alongside the post, he shared a thought-provoking caption that read, “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things… this is without letting go).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans hail Salman as the ultimate fitness inspiration

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. One admirer wrote, “OG bodybuilding Icon for a reason.” Another commented, “Salman in 59 flaunting abs like never before. Motivation of the decade for fitness enthusiasts.” A third fan added, “Man without steroids doing it since 35 years. Bow down to the legend of Salman Khan!”

What’s next for Salman

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which didn’t quite meet box office expectations. The actor will next be seen in Battle of Galwan and continues to host the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19. Recently, he also appeared alongside Aamir Khan on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show, Too Much.

During the candid conversation, Salman spoke about his experience living with trigeminal neuralgia — a condition he battled for years. "You've got to live with it. There are a lot of people living with bypass surgeries, heart conditions, and many more. When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be... You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain. I had it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly, while talking... It used to take me about an hour and a half to have my breakfast, and I used to go straight to dinner. For an omelet, because, I couldn't chew it, I had to force myself, hurt myself, take as much pain, so I could get rid of the meal," he said.