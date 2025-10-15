Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the runway ablaze as he turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis, marking the designer’s 35 glorious years in the fashion industry. The evening was a grand celebration of style, charisma, and nostalgia — and Salman ensured all eyes were on him.

Salman Owns the Ramp with His Trademark Swag

The actor exuded confidence and charm as he walked the ramp in a black embroidered sherwani, tailored to perfection. His look blended regal elegance with effortless style, leaving the audience cheering and applauding his every move. Salman’s commanding presence and signature swag stole the show, proving once again why he remains one of Bollywood’s biggest crowd-pullers.

Actress Bipasha Basu also shared a glimpse of Salman’s ramp walk on her social media, adding to the buzz surrounding the star-studded event.

Busy Schedule: ‘Battle of Galwan’ and Bigg Boss 19

On the professional front, Salman is currently filming for his much-awaited film “Battle of Galwan”, while also juggling his hosting duties for the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. The actor continues to balance his film and television commitments with remarkable consistency.

Salman Reacts to AG Murugadoss’ “Unprofessional” Remark

Recently, Salman’s work ethic was questioned by director A.R. Murugadoss, who blamed him for the failure of their film “Sikandar”, citing the actor’s late arrivals on set.

Addressing the controversy during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman offered a calm but firm clarification. “I used to come to the set at 9 PM, which is true, but that was because my rib was broken,” he explained, adding that his delay was due to an injury sustained during the shoot, not negligence.

“I Never Compromise on Work,” Says Salman Khan

Salman defended his professionalism, saying, “People can say what they want, but I never compromise on my work. If something doesn’t click with the audience, that doesn’t mean anyone was unprofessional.”

He further revealed that Sikandar was initially a joint collaboration between Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but both later stepped away due to production issues.

“I still believe in the story and stood by it till the end. I don’t regret doing Sikandar. It was an emotional film, and I am proud of it,” Salman concluded.