Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Drops ‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser As Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Hits Screens

Salman Khan Drops ‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser As Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Hits Screens

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan song titled “Maatrubhumi” will be released on Saturday, January 24, ahead of Republic Day.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

Salman Khan has dropped the teaser of the first song from his much-talked-about film, Battle of Galwan. Titled “Maatrubhumi”, the teaser is released on the same day as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 hits cinemas. The full song will be released on Saturday, January 24, ahead of Republic Day.

“For the nation,” Salman Khan Films wrote while teasing the song, before adding, “Song Out Tomorrow!”

The 15-second teaser first takes viewers through the rugged mountain range before opening with the sound of a bugle, as the music gradually builds in intensity. As the video goes on, the tricolour can be seen flying high - a symbol of the soldiers’ resolve to protect it at any cost. The video ends with the name of the film, Battle of Galwan. 

Himesh Reshammiya’s music, Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics, combined with the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, add greater depth to the film’s patriotic spirit.

Watch The Teaser Below:

 

‘Battle Of Galwan Has 5-6 Songs’

“Salman Khan ki Battle of Galwan mein maine Himesh ke saath kaam kiya hai, bahut kamaal ki historical picture hai… uska music bahut zabardast hua hai [I have worked with Himesh Reshammiya on Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, it’s an outstanding historical film… and the music has turned out extremely powerful],” lyricist Sameer Anjaan had said in an interview in September.

He added, “5-6 songs hai… abhi Ladakh mein shoot ho rahi hai movie… wahan se aa kar fir wo log Mumbai mein thodi bahut shoot karenge [There are five or six songs… the film is currently being shot in Ladakh… and after that, they will return to Mumbai to complete some portions of the shoot].”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Indian Hill Stations, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Witness Winter Wonderland
Dhar Basant Panchami 2026: Historic Basant Panchami Celebrations Under Tight Security at Dhar’s Bhojshala
ACCIDENT ALERT: High-Speed Car Collision on Golf Course Road Injures Multiple
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget