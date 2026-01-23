Salman Khan Drops ‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser As Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Hits Screens

Salman Khan has dropped the teaser of the first song from his much-talked-about film, Battle of Galwan. Titled “Maatrubhumi”, the teaser is released on the same day as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 hits cinemas. The full song will be released on Saturday, January 24, ahead of Republic Day.

“For the nation,” Salman Khan Films wrote while teasing the song, before adding, “Song Out Tomorrow!”

The 15-second teaser first takes viewers through the rugged mountain range before opening with the sound of a bugle, as the music gradually builds in intensity. As the video goes on, the tricolour can be seen flying high - a symbol of the soldiers’ resolve to protect it at any cost. The video ends with the name of the film, Battle of Galwan.

Himesh Reshammiya’s music, Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics, combined with the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, add greater depth to the film’s patriotic spirit.

Watch The Teaser Below:

‘Battle Of Galwan Has 5-6 Songs’

“Salman Khan ki Battle of Galwan mein maine Himesh ke saath kaam kiya hai, bahut kamaal ki historical picture hai… uska music bahut zabardast hua hai [I have worked with Himesh Reshammiya on Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, it’s an outstanding historical film… and the music has turned out extremely powerful],” lyricist Sameer Anjaan had said in an interview in September.

He added, “5-6 songs hai… abhi Ladakh mein shoot ho rahi hai movie… wahan se aa kar fir wo log Mumbai mein thodi bahut shoot karenge [There are five or six songs… the film is currently being shot in Ladakh… and after that, they will return to Mumbai to complete some portions of the shoot].”