Salman Khan Sparks Debate Over Balochistan Remarks At Joy Forum 2025

Actor Salman Khan, speaking at the Joy Forum 2025, highlighted the diverse South Asian communities working in the Middle East while distinguishing Balochistan from Pakistan.

Sharing the stage with fellow Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Salman remarked: “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here.”

The comment quickly circulated on social media, sparking debate over whether it was a slip of the tongue or carried deeper political significance.

Social Media Reacts to Khan’s Phrasing

Shortly after the event, the clip of Salman’s remarks went viral, attracting significant attention. While some viewers questioned his intent, others noted the distinction he made.

Journalist Smita Prakash commented on X (formerly Twitter), “I don't know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates 'people of Balochistan' from 'people of Pakistan'.”

Another user wrote, “Slip of tongue from Salman Khan or lack of knowledge, or deliberate hint that Balochistan is 'independent'? That too with Aamir Khan & SRK on dias?”

Debate Over Slip of Tongue or Political Significance

The online discussion continued, with many users speculating whether Khan’s statement was a result of unfamiliarity, a genuine mistake, or an intentional acknowledgment of Balochistan’s distinct identity.

Some interpreted it as a lack of knowledge, while others read it as recognition of the region’s cultural and ethnic uniqueness. The phrasing drew particular attention due to the presence of other prominent Bollywood figures.

Supporters Highlight Baloch Identity

Several social media users defended Salman Khan, suggesting his comment reflected awareness of Balochistan’s unique regional identity.

X user Jasmin Ahmed wrote, “When @BeingSalmanKhan said 'Balochistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan...' — it speaks volumes. Balochistan is not a Pakistani province — it's a nation. Baloch is our identity and our state,” emphasising the longstanding cultural distinctions of the Baloch people.

Baloch Social Media Voices Respond

Some users from Baloch backgrounds interpreted Khan’s remarks as an acknowledgment of their perspective.

One post read,“Even Salman Khan admitted that Balochistan is a separate country,” reflecting support for the view that Balochistan should not be seen solely as a province of Pakistan.

The Region’s History of Unrest

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, has a history of unrest and ongoing aspirations for greater autonomy. While the Pakistani government often frames the insurgency as led by specific tribal leaders, many Baloch continue to assert a distinct identity from other ethnic groups such as Punjabis and Sindhis.

The region is strategically important, home to the Gwadar port and a key player in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and it produces a significant share of Pakistan’s gas. Despite these advantages, many Baloch feel neglected by the central government, contributing to continued unrest.