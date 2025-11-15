Salman Khan Celebrates Children’s Day With Young Fans, Shares Heartwarming Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, adored by audiences across generations—especially children—made this Children's Day extra special by spending it with his youngest admirers. The actor, known for his warm connect with fans, took time out to celebrate the day in a heartfelt way.

A Heartwarming Gesture Captured on Social Media

Salman shared a touching video on his Instagram Stories, showing him warmly greeting a large crowd of enthusiastic young fans gathered just to catch a glimpse of their beloved “Bhai.” The actor appeared visibly delighted as he interacted with the children, acknowledging their love with his trademark smile.

Surrounded by tight security, Salman also posed for several selfies, looking charismatic as ever in a black T-shirt.

Salman’s New Look for ‘The Battle of Galwan’

Fans also noticed Salman sporting a moustache, which forms part of his look for his upcoming war drama, “The Battle of Galwan.” The film is based on the intense 2020 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley—an encounter fought without firearms due to protocol restrictions. Soldiers relied on hand-to-hand combat, sticks, and stones, marking the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian conflict in nearly 45 years.

A few months earlier, the makers unveiled a gripping first-look poster of the film. In it, Salman appears fierce and battle-ready, his face bloodied yet determined. The poster carried the powerful line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Currently in Qatar for 'Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded'

Alongside the film, Salman continues to keep a packed schedule. The actor is currently in Qatar for his “Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded” show in Doha, accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul.

The energetic live event took place on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre and drew massive crowds.

Also Hosting ‘Bigg Boss 19’

In addition to his international tour and film commitments, Salman is also hosting the popular reality show “Bigg Boss 19,” continuing his long-standing association with the franchise.