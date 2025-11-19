Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Salman Khan Brings His Personal Food Truck': Choreographers Reveal What It's Like Working With Him

Choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji recalled working with Salman Khan, revealing that the superstar brings his own Being Human food truck to shoots, ensuring everyone on set enjoys a great meal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji — the duo behind hits like Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha, Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor’s Bijuria, and Diljit Dosanjh’s viral track Kufar — recently opened up about their experiences working with some of the industry’s biggest stars.

“Bhai’s” food truck and the Salman Khan experience

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Shazia revealed that Salman Khan’s sets come with a signature perk — his personal Being Human food truck. “When Salman Khan had called us… Everyone knows that a food tent is set up on his films. The Being Human truck is present on his every shoot and they serve the yummiest food. I remember having lunch with Bhai and the food tasted better because he was sitting in front of us,” she shared.

They also expressed their desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, calling him “the last of the stars” and someone they don’t want to miss working with.

Vijay Deverakonda’s nerves and Ananya Panday’s growth

The duo, who choreographed Liger, recalled Vijay’s initial apprehension when he first saw the steps. “Vijay was very scared when he saw the choreography for the first time, he said ‘Bhai marva dia tum logo ne, what are you making me do? How will I do it?’” they revealed.

They praised his discipline, adding, “He was so scared that I thought he won’t be able to perform. But despite being nervous, he practised a lot and was very focused during training, and he removed that fear after coming on set. All credits to his ethics and professionalism.”

They also spoke about Ananya Panday’s evolution as a performer. “When Ananya started her career with Student Of The Year 2, she came to us for training. She has grown a lot over the years… Ananya is not a super dancer but she is very hard-working,” they said.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s rigorous prep for ‘Nasha’

Discussing Raid 2 song Nasha, they revealed that Tamannaah pulled off the performance with minimal rehearsal time. “Nasha was a marathon because Tamannaah had many projects lined up… She rehearsed for only two days and two hours on each day. The song was shot in two days,” they recalled.

On rising entourage costs in Bollywood

The choreographers also addressed the growing concern of inflated entourage expenses. According to them, the conversation around the issue has made actors more mindful. “Entourage is ruining the game and a lot of people have spoken against it… Of course, she also has a team, but her professionalism is top notch,” they said of Tamannaah.

They added that stars have become more conscious, citing an example: “For instance, Aamir sir had said that since his driver is working for him and not the film, so why will I take his fees from the producer.”

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Aamir Khan Salman Khan
