Salman Khan Drops 'Main Hoon' On Valentine's Day To 'Let Love Take Over'

Salman Khan Drops ‘Main Hoon’ On Valentine’s Day To ‘Let Love Take Over’

Battle of Galwan song out now! After ‘Maatrubhumi’, which was released in January, the makers have dropped ‘Main Hoon’ on Valentine’s Day.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

To “let love take over” this Valentine’s Day, Salman Khan has dropped another song from his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. The song titled, Main Hoon, is the second song of his film after Maatrubhumi, which was released on January 24. 

Main Hoon Song OUT Now!

Main Hoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, is picturised on Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh. While uploading the song on YouTube, Salman Khan Films Music wrote, “This Valentine’s Day has its soundtrack,” before adding that the song “celebrates love in its purest form”. “A melody that speaks when words fall short, and feelings run deep,” the description further read.  

Watch The Song Below:

Reactions to Main Hoon Song 

After Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh song was released by the makers, fans quickly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One social media user said that it is the “love song of the year”. 

Another added, “Beautiful song after ages!”

“To be very honest, song is different and nice… giving some never-before vibes,” read a third comment. 

Many even praised Shreya Ghoshal’s voice and called the song “outstanding”. 

“Shreya Ghoshal is such a vocalist who comes once in a century,” said yet another person. 

A few even said that the combination of Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Shreya Ghoshal is nothing but love.  

About Battle of Galwan

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The makers had released the film’s teaser in December last year, featuring Salman Khan in the role of an Army officer. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China and is slated to hit theatres on April 17.

Maatrubhumi was the first song released from the film. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
