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HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter To Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter To Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is expected to be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today, nearly a month after he was admitted due to a brain haemorrhage. According to a source-based report by Hindustan Times, he has shown significant recovery and is likely to return home on Tuesday. The report further stated that 90-year-old Salim Khan was dealing with age-related health issues and underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), performed by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange. 

This comes after actor Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan’s son, told paparazzi that his father’s condition had improved and that he would be discharged soon. “He is better now, he’s improving. Dad is better,” said the 58-year-old actor. When asked about his discharge, he added, “Soon, Inshallah.”

ALSO READ| Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati

Salim Khan Health Update

Salim Khan was brought to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 at around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Shortly after being admitted, he underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure. As a precautionary measure, he was placed on ventilator support and has remained under close medical observation.

In an earlier statement, Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom Salim Khan was admitted, said that a small procedure was performed on Salman Khan’s father following a minor brain haemorrhage. “He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” the statement issued by Lilavati Hospital read. 

ALSO READ| ‘He’s Sitting On A Chair, Talking Now’: Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Salim Khan’s Health

Since the initial update, the hospital has not shared any further information, reportedly respecting a request from Salman Khan and the family for privacy regarding his condition.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The source further added, “It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Salim Khan expected to be discharged from the hospital?

Salim Khan is expected to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital today, nearly a month after his admission for a brain hemorrhage. He has shown significant recovery.

What medical procedure did Salim Khan undergo?

Salim Khan underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure, performed by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, following a minor brain hemorrhage.

What was Salim Khan's initial medical issue?

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to a brain hemorrhage. He was also dealing with age-related health issues.

Why has the hospital not shared further updates on Salim Khan's condition?

The hospital is respecting a request from Salman Khan and the family for privacy. They wish to avoid unnecessary speculation and media scrutiny.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Salim Khan Breaking News ABP Live Salim Khan Health Update
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