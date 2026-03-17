Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter To Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today

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Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is expected to be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today, nearly a month after he was admitted due to a brain haemorrhage. According to a source-based report by Hindustan Times, he has shown significant recovery and is likely to return home on Tuesday. The report further stated that 90-year-old Salim Khan was dealing with age-related health issues and underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), performed by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange.

This comes after actor Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan’s son, told paparazzi that his father’s condition had improved and that he would be discharged soon. “He is better now, he’s improving. Dad is better,” said the 58-year-old actor. When asked about his discharge, he added, “Soon, Inshallah.”

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Salim Khan Health Update

Salim Khan was brought to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 at around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Shortly after being admitted, he underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure. As a precautionary measure, he was placed on ventilator support and has remained under close medical observation.

In an earlier statement, Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom Salim Khan was admitted, said that a small procedure was performed on Salman Khan’s father following a minor brain haemorrhage. “He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” the statement issued by Lilavati Hospital read.

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Since the initial update, the hospital has not shared any further information, reportedly respecting a request from Salman Khan and the family for privacy regarding his condition.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The source further added, “It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.”