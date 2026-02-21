Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salim Khan Health Update: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At Lilavati Hospital To Check On Bollywood Veteran

Shah Rukh Khan visited Salim Khan in Lilavati Hospital, where the veteran writer has been admitted on February 17 after a minor brain haemorrhage.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who once said he is who he is today because of Salim Khan, visited the veteran writer at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. SRK arrived at the hospital late at night in his Rolls-Royce to check on Salim Khan’s health.  The veteran writer has been admitted there since February 17.

SRK Arrives At Lilavati Hospital

“Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan, who has been admitted here since 17th February,” read the caption shared by news agency ANI. 

The video, which has gained significant traction online, shows SRK entering Lilavati Hospital in his Rolls-Royce and later leaving as paparazzi followed his car. 

Watch Video Below:

‘I’m Shah Rukh Khan Because Of Salim Khan’

Khan, in a 2018 interview with IANS, credited Salim Khan for supporting him in his early days in Mumbai. “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan,” SRK had said, recalling how the Khan family welcomed him when he first arrived in Mumbai as an unknown struggler. 

“The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”

ALSO READ| Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital

SRK began his career in television in the late 1980s before making his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana.

Salim Khan Health Update

Salim Khan was hospitalised on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed that the condition did not require surgery. A DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure was performed, and he was placed in the ICU on ventilator support as a precautionary measure.

He was brought to the hospital around 8:30 am by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital stated that Salim Khan had high blood pressure and was placed on ventilator support for safety reasons.

The hospital later confirmed that he is recovering, although his progress is slow due to his age.

ALSO READ| Salim Khan’s Condition Stable, Family Asks Lilavati Hospital To Stop Health Updates

There have been no further official updates regarding Salim Khan’s condition, as the family has requested complete privacy. According to a source-based report published in Variety, Salman Khan and his family were upset over the public statement issued by the hospital and instructed the hospital authorities not to release additional medical details.

“Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers.”

The source added, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

“It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source further said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shah Rukh Khan visit Salim Khan in the hospital?

Shah Rukh Khan visited Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital to check on his health. He considers Salim Khan instrumental in his rise to stardom.

What is Salim Khan's current health status?

Salim Khan was hospitalized for a minor brain hemorrhage and is recovering slowly due to his age. He was on a ventilator as a precaution but is no longer requiring it.

Has there been any official update on Salim Khan's condition?

The family has requested complete privacy and has instructed the hospital not to release further medical details to the media.

When was Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital?

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17th after experiencing a minor brain hemorrhage.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Salim Khan Lilavati Hospital SHAH RUKH KHAN Salim Khan Health Update
