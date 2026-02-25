Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 following a minor brain haemorrhage. He was taken to the hospital by his family doctor.
Veteran actor and screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised on February 17 after a minor brain haemorrhage. He has since been receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital.
Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since February 17 following a health scare. The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital around 8:30 am by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors performed a DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure soon after his admission. As a precautionary measure, the Bollywood veteran has been placed on ventilator support and continues to remain under the supervision of the doctors.
Salim Khan’s wife, Sushila Charak, visited him at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. She arrived at the hospital in a white BMW and was seen entering the premises with the assistance of a companion. Other visitors passed through the designated security gate, and she and her aide were escorted inside.
The Khan family has maintained a steady presence at the hospital as Salim Khan continues his recovery. Among those who have visited Salim Khan at the hospital were his sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma. Alvira was joined by her husband, actor-producer Atul Agnihotri.
On February 18, a day after Salim Khan’s admission, Lilavati issued a statement. “It is true that Mr Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and an icon in his own right, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under the care of Dr Jalil Parkar. He was brought to the emergency department early this morning at 8:30 am by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra,” the statement read.
Soon after, emergency treatment was initiated, and he was later shifted to the ICU.
“A team of doctors, Dr Vinay Chavan (Neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (Cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (Neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to him,” it further said, noting that his condition is stable but he remains under close observation of the doctors.
Lilavati Barred From Issuing Further Statements
Following the initial statement, Lilavati Hospital has refrained from issuing further updates after Salman Khan and his family expressed their displeasure, maintaining that health matters are strictly private.
A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”
The source further added, “It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.”
