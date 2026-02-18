Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital

Veteran writer Salim Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a health scare. He was brought to the hospital around 8:30 am by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Soon after, family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, arrived to visit him. Lilavati Hospital had earlier issued a statement confirming that Salim Khan rushed to the emergency department and was later shifted to the ICU, but did not share further details. Now, the hospital has shared an update on Salim Khan’s health condition.

Lilavati Hospital Shares Update On Salim Khan’s Health

Dr Jalil Parkar said Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, which does not require surgery. While his discharge was initially expected, the doctor added that a final decision will now be taken only after he gets adequate rest and shows further improvement. He clarified that a DSA procedure was performed, but it should not be termed as surgery. Salim Khan remains in the ICU and is still on ventilator support, though he is recovering.

He added that Salim Khan underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure after being admitted to the hospital on February 17 on the recommendation of the family doctor, Dr Chopra.

Dr Parkar added that his blood pressure was high, and he was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure for safety. The hospital further said that Salim Khan is now doing better, though his recovery is slow due to his age.

Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery: Lilavati Hospital

Earlier, the hospital said that Salim Khan had not undergone any surgery. The hospital also said that Salman Khan's father will be discharged tomorrow. The clarification comes after media reports claimed that Salman Khan’s father had undergone surgery following a haemorrhage and was on ventilator support.

