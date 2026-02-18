Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital

Veteran writer Salim Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a health scare. He was brought to the hospital around 8:30 am by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Soon after, family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, arrived to visit him. Lilavati Hospital had earlier issued a statement confirming that Salim Khan rushed to the emergency department and was later shifted to the ICU, but did not share further details. Now, the hospital has shared an update on Salim Khan’s health condition.
Lilavati Hospital Shares Update On Salim Khan’s Health
Dr Jalil Parkar said Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, which does not require surgery. While his discharge was initially expected, the doctor added that a final decision will now be taken only after he gets adequate rest and shows further improvement. He clarified that a DSA procedure was performed, but it should not be termed as surgery. Salim Khan remains in the ICU and is still on ventilator support, though he is recovering.
He added that Salim Khan underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure after being admitted to the hospital on February 17 on the recommendation of the family doctor, Dr Chopra.
Dr Parkar added that his blood pressure was high, and he was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure for safety. The hospital further said that Salim Khan is now doing better, though his recovery is slow due to his age.
Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery: Lilavati Hospital
Earlier, the hospital said that Salim Khan had not undergone any surgery. The hospital also said that Salman Khan's father will be discharged tomorrow. The clarification comes after media reports claimed that Salman Khan’s father had undergone surgery following a haemorrhage and was on ventilator support.
“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” The Indian Express quoted Dr Jalil Parkar as saying. He added, “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”
Earlier, family sources told ABP News that Salim Khan’s condition is stable, though he is unable to speak.
Following the news of his hospitalisation, several industry bigwigs arrived at Lilavati Hospital to visit Salim Khan. Among them were his longtime friend Javed Akhtar and Salman Khan’s close friend Sanjay Dutt. David Dhawan and Atul Kulkarni have also visited to check on his condition.
Lilavati Hospital’s Statement
Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital confirmed that veteran writer Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU. He added that a formal press bulletin will be issued later, subject to the family’s consent.
“Hello, everybody. Yes, it is true that Mr Salim Khan, father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan and an icon in himself, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under my care. He was brought to the emergency department early this morning at 8:30 am by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra,” Dr Parkar said in the statement.
He further added, “Emergency care was initiated, following which Mr Khan was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on the first floor. A team of doctors—Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia—attended to him.”
Dr Parkar also said that, respecting the family’s request, further details would be shared later. “We will issue a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives, while maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” the statement concluded.
