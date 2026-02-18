Javed Akhtar Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Health Scare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood veteran Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital’s emergency department at around 8:30 am on February 17 after facing health issues linked to swelling. He was brought in early in the morning by the family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, Lilavati Hospital said in a statement. Family sources told ABP News that while his condition remained stable, he was unable to speak at the time.

Javed Akhtar Visits Salim Khan

As soon as news of his hospitalisation surfaced, family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, reached the hospital to be by his side. Now, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who created some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters with Salim Khan, rushed to the hospital to meet his longtime friend.

A paparazzi video shows Javed Akhtar stepping out of his car and quickly making his way towards the hospital to meet Salim Khan. He was accompanied by his security team. The clip also captures the 81-year-old walking carefully as he climbs the small ramp near the hospital entrance before heading inside.

In an official statement, the hospital confirmed that Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU. It said emergency treatment was started immediately before he was shifted to the intensive care unit on the first floor.

It added, “Emergency care was initiated, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care unit on the first floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relatives’ request, further details are not being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with the due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”

Salim-Javed

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, began working together in the late 1960s and went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, the legendary duo delivered some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, and Agneepath. Their filmography also features major hits like Don, Trishul, and Kaala Patthar.

At the peak of their careers, they were among the highest-paid writers in the industry, reportedly earning even more than the leading actors, proving that the pen was indeed mightier than the camera. The duo eventually split after working together for 12 years, a separation widely believed to have been caused by creative burnout.