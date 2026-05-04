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HomeEntertainmentS.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi Recreates Ghats Brick By Brick For The Film, Says Producer

S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi Recreates Ghats Brick By Brick For The Film, Says Producer

S.S. Karthikeya revealed that the team recreated Varanasi’s ghats brick by brick for Rajamouli’s vision. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is set for 2027 release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varanasi film sets recreated the city's spiritual capital.
  • Production team meticulously rebuilt Varanasi Ghats brick by brick.
  • Anticipation high for Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer.
  • Rajamouli's epic follows Oscar-winning RRR release.

The producer of the upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, S. S. Karthikeya has shared insights into building the sets of the S. S. Rajamouli epic.

The film is one of the most anticipated Indian films, and stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also made an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, where producer S. S. Karthikeya spoke about creating the world of real Varanasi.

S. S. Karthikeya, who attended the Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, said, "The story begins, and revolves, and ends in Varanasi. It’s also called the spiritual capital of India and its one of the oldest city that was built and still inhabited and obviously our director SS Rajamouli had a vision of some breath-taking sequences in the Ghats of Varanasi, which obviously practically we couldn't have possibly executed there, as the producer our responsibility is to make that happen. We sent out our production design team to Varanasi to get all the possible dyes, measurements, picture references and all of that, and yes to get his vision come true we built the Varanasi Ghats brick by brick to ensure his vision comes true”.

Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from ‘Varanasi’ have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement. With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle, slated for a massive theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

This is Rajamouli’s 2nd outing after the historical fiction ‘RRR’, which won the Oscar for Best Song in 2023.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming film 'Varanasi' about?

The film 'Varanasi' revolves around and is set in the city of Varanasi, considered India's spiritual capital. Director S.S. Rajamouli envisioned breathtaking sequences in the Varanasi Ghats for the movie.

Who are the main actors in 'Varanasi'?

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Their first looks as Rudhra, Mandakini, and Kumbha respectively have already been revealed.

How were the sets of Varanasi created for the film?

The production design team visited Varanasi to gather dyes, measurements, and references. They then meticulously rebuilt the Varanasi Ghats brick by brick to bring the director's vision to life.

When is 'Varanasi' scheduled for release?

The grand cinematic spectacle 'Varanasi' is slated for a massive theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film has already generated significant excitement with its revealed actor looks.

Published at : 04 May 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu S.S. Rajamouli Priyanka Chopra VARANASI S.S Rajamouli
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