HomeEntertainmentMumbai Police Nab Arms Supplier In Rohit Shetty's House Firing Incident

Mumbai Police Nab Arms Supplier In Rohit Shetty’s House Firing Incident

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: A total of five people have been arrested so far in connection with the shooting incident. The shooter remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, officials said. According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house.

Mumbai Crime Branch said, "The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing."

The Mumbai Crime Branch team will produce him before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) in Mumbai later today.

Prior to this development, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Their police custody ends today.

On February 3, the Mumbai police traced the scooter used in the firing incident to a man from Pune. According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man allegedly sold the scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper. Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The individuals were allegedly receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar. The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing, they said.

A similar modus operandi was followed in previous crimes, too, in which several small groups had been employed for a single crime, the sources added.
Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty's residence is still absconding. Further investigation is underway. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the firing at Rohit Shetty's residence?

Asaram Fasle alias Babu was arrested for supplying the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's home. This brings the total arrests to five.

What role did the latest arrested accused play in the incident?

Asaram Fasle alias Babu was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's residence.

How was the scooter used in the firing incident traced?

The Mumbai police traced the scooter to a man in Pune who had sold it to one of the arrested accused, Aditya Gayaki.

Who was giving instructions to the accused?

The accused were allegedly receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar, who also instructed the shooter on using the scooter.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty
