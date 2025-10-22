Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has offered rare insights into the father-son relationship between late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Known for his gifted acting and versatile choices, Ranbir has often faced scrutiny from critics and audiences alike—but none as candid as his father.

In a recent interview with CNN-News18, Ghai, who shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor, reflected on the duo’s dynamic, Ranbir’s evolution as an actor, and his current standing in the industry.

Father-Son Differences

Ghai described the natural tensions between Rishi and Ranbir as a classic father-son dynamic:“Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are two different personalities. The way a younger generation wants to live is something which is always disliked by the father, and what father wants is something the son opposes. So these two used to fight a lot. Just like a regular father-son dynamic. So there was ample love as well.”

He further elaborated on Rishi’s concerns regarding Ranbir’s inclination toward offbeat cinema: “Rishi always used to feel that Ranbir is leaning towards western cinema, and he always felt that if he needs to be successful, he has to embrace Hindi cinema fully.”

Ghai recalled that when Ranbir returned from New York after studying filmmaking, Rishi often scolded him, while Ranbir would quietly comply but later share his frustrations with Neetu Kapoor, highlighting the differences in their personalities:“They were two different personalities altogether.”

Ranbir Kapoor Today: Star and Actor

Reflecting on Ranbir’s current stature in Bollywood, Ghai expressed regret that Rishi is no longer alive to witness his son’s success: “When Ranbir does a role, he gets fully into it. He has done a lot of experiments as well, some good, some bad, but he has now proven himself to be a number one star, and also number one actor. These days anybody who gives four hits in a row is labelled a star by the media, but he is a fantastic actor.”

He added a personal note, imagining how proud Rishi would have been: “Sometimes I think, remembering Rishi, if he was alive, I would have told him, ‘See where your son has reached.’ I used to tell him, don’t pester him, let him do what he wants. But every father is concerned about their son, and wants him to do better than himself.”

Humble and Grounded

Ghai also highlighted Ranbir’s humility and respect for elders: “He is somebody who understands life, and things. And he has become more mature after marriage. Still respects the elders, always touches feet whenever we meet, so he has those values intact. In fact, those who have come just now have more tantrums than Ranbir. He is still very humble and too simple a guy.”

On the ongoing nepotism debate, Ghai emphasized that talent and hard work ultimately determine success: “Several individuals from film families have failed to make a mark because they didn’t have it in them.”

Ranbir’s Upcoming Projects

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal and is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. He is also gearing up for the release of Ramayan Part 1 next year, with filming for Part 2 expected to begin soon. Rumours are also rife that he may lead the next installment of the Dhoom franchise.