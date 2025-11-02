Renuka Shahane Says SRK’s Mother Wanted Him To Be A Movie Star: ‘He Was Content With TV Work’

Before becoming the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was a beloved television actor who won hearts with his charm and sincerity. After making a smashing debut with the TV series Fauji, SRK went on to gain further recognition with the 1989 serial Circus.

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, his Circus co-star and first on-screen heroine, Renuka Shahane, spoke to SCREEN about his dedication, warmth, and journey. She shared that Shah Rukh never intended to become a movie star — it was his mother’s dream that ultimately led him to the silver screen.

‘He Was Happy Doing Television’

Renuka recalled that Shah Rukh was already a sensation after Fauji but had no plans to enter films.

She revealed, “He was already a TV star after Fauji. I think the kind of craze I have seen for him after Fauji was while we were shooting for Circus. We were surprised. He didn’t even want to go into the film industry at that time. He was very happy doing television.”

She added, “People would also say that he should be a film star, but Shah Rukh Khan told them that theatre and television were his space. It was only later that he entered the industry — maybe because his mom was very keen that her son should become a film star. And oh my God, what a film star he has become.”

‘I Always Knew He Would Make It Big’

Renuka also shared that she sensed early on that Shah Rukh was destined for greatness.

“I always knew if he does make it, he would make it big because he has the right attitude, the greatest talent, and he is extremely witty off-screen as well. He has that energy and intensity for his work which hasn’t reduced till date. He really is the kind of superstar that we all cherish. I am very proud of him,” she said.

‘He Treated Everyone with Respect’

Recalling his behaviour on set, Renuka highlighted Shah Rukh’s humility and kindness toward everyone, regardless of hierarchy.

“I can recall one thing which really tells you what a gentleman Shah Rukh is — the way he makes other people feel, even those who aren’t high in the hierarchy. The way he communicates with the spot boy, the costume guy, the light people — he made them feel comfortable and happy about meeting him. He would never discriminate,” she shared.

‘Always Protective of His Female Colleagues’

Renuka also spoke about Shah Rukh’s respectful attitude towards women.

“He was always very protective of his female colleagues. That goes to show how well-read you are as a person. These two qualities — his humility and protectiveness — are something I saw in him at a very early age. And nothing has changed even after his success. I have met him on and off, not for a very long time though,” she said.

About Circus

Circus, the 1989 television series starring Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane, was directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah. The show also featured Makarand Deshpande, Pavan Malhotra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Neeraj Vora, and Hyder Ali. It aired on DD National and remains one of SRK’s most memorable early works.