The wedding is set to take place at 10:10 AM, following a series of traditional ceremonies.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Muhurat Out: Here’s The Exact Time The Couple Will Tie The Knot
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding muhurat is set for 10:10 AM. Here’s everything about their Telugu and Kodava ceremonies and celebrations.
Love, secrecy and finally, wedding bells. After years of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to begin a new chapter together. The much-anticipated day has arrived, and fans who have long rooted for the beloved duo can finally celebrate as the couple prepares to exchange vows in a deeply traditional ceremony.
ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?
The Auspicious Muhurat And Sacred Rituals
According to reports, the sacred muhurat for the wedding has been fixed at 10:10 AM. It is at this precise and spiritually significant moment that the two actors will formally tie the knot. The day’s celebrations, however, begin earlier. The first ceremony, rooted in traditional Telugu Hindu customs and representing Vijay’s heritage, is scheduled for 8 AM.
Later in the evening, the celebrations will continue with a Kodava-style ceremony honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots. By choosing to hold two distinct rituals, the couple is paying tribute to both their families and traditions, a gesture that adds emotional depth to an already special occasion.
From “Virosh Premier League” To Haldi Celebrations
The wedding festivities began on a cheerful and personal note with what insiders called the “Virosh Premier League," a friendly cricket match that brought together close friends and family. The name, inspired by the popular fan-coined nickname “Virosh,” added a playful touch to the celebrations and reflected the couple’s easy camaraderie.
Pre-wedding rituals followed with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies held at the scenic ITC Mementos property. Surrounded by lush greenery and serene lakeside views, the intimate gatherings featured colourful floral décor and were attended exclusively by close family and friends. Security remained tight to preserve privacy during the private affair.
In a thoughtful gesture, the couple also arranged meals for photographers and members of the media stationed outside the venue, a warm acknowledgement of those covering their big day.
As the clock inches towards 10:10 AM, anticipation continues to build. After years of speculation and silence, the moment fans have waited for is finally here and it promises to be nothing short of magical.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding?
What are the wedding rituals for Rashmika and Vijay?
The couple will have a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony at 8 AM, followed by a Kodava-style ceremony in the evening to honor both their backgrounds.
What pre-wedding festivities took place?
Pre-wedding events included a friendly cricket match called the 'Virosh Premier League', and vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies.
Where were the pre-wedding ceremonies held?
The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held at the ITC Mementos property, known for its scenic greenery and lakeside views.