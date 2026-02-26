Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Muhurat Out: Here’s The Exact Time The Couple Will Tie The Knot

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Muhurat Out: Here’s The Exact Time The Couple Will Tie The Knot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding muhurat is set for 10:10 AM. Here’s everything about their Telugu and Kodava ceremonies and celebrations.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Love, secrecy and finally, wedding bells. After years of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to begin a new chapter together. The much-anticipated day has arrived, and fans who have long rooted for the beloved duo can finally celebrate as the couple prepares to exchange vows in a deeply traditional ceremony.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?

The Auspicious Muhurat And Sacred Rituals

According to reports, the sacred muhurat for the wedding has been fixed at 10:10 AM. It is at this precise and spiritually significant moment that the two actors will formally tie the knot. The day’s celebrations, however, begin earlier. The first ceremony, rooted in traditional Telugu Hindu customs and representing Vijay’s heritage, is scheduled for 8 AM.

Later in the evening, the celebrations will continue with a Kodava-style ceremony honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots. By choosing to hold two distinct rituals, the couple is paying tribute to both their families and traditions, a gesture that adds emotional depth to an already special occasion.

From “Virosh Premier League” To Haldi Celebrations

(Image Source: Twitter/@thegossipgully)
(Image Source: Twitter/@thegossipgully)

The wedding festivities began on a cheerful and personal note with what insiders called the “Virosh Premier League," a friendly cricket match that brought together close friends and family. The name, inspired by the popular fan-coined nickname “Virosh,” added a playful touch to the celebrations and reflected the couple’s easy camaraderie.

Pre-wedding rituals followed with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies held at the scenic ITC Mementos property. Surrounded by lush greenery and serene lakeside views, the intimate gatherings featured colourful floral décor and were attended exclusively by close family and friends. Security remained tight to preserve privacy during the private affair.

In a thoughtful gesture, the couple also arranged meals for photographers and members of the media stationed outside the venue, a warm acknowledgement of those covering their big day.

As the clock inches towards 10:10 AM, anticipation continues to build. After years of speculation and silence, the moment fans have waited for is finally here and it promises to be nothing short of magical.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding?

The wedding is set to take place at 10:10 AM, following a series of traditional ceremonies.

What are the wedding rituals for Rashmika and Vijay?

The couple will have a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony at 8 AM, followed by a Kodava-style ceremony in the evening to honor both their backgrounds.

What pre-wedding festivities took place?

Pre-wedding events included a friendly cricket match called the 'Virosh Premier League', and vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Where were the pre-wedding ceremonies held?

The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held at the ITC Mementos property, known for its scenic greenery and lakeside views.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Vijay Deverakonda Wedding ViRosh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Muhurat Out: Here’s The Exact Time The Couple Will Tie The Knot
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Muhurat Out: Here’s The Exact Time The Couple Will Tie The Knot
Entertainment
After Ghooskhor Pandat, Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Sparks Outrage; SC Turns Down Ban Plea
After Ghooskhor Pandat, Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Sparks Outrage; SC Turns Down Ban Plea
Entertainment
Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan’s Father Is Under Observation At Lilavati
Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan’s Father Is Under Observation At Lilavati
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release
Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget