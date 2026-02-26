Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Love, secrecy and finally, wedding bells. After years of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to begin a new chapter together. The much-anticipated day has arrived, and fans who have long rooted for the beloved duo can finally celebrate as the couple prepares to exchange vows in a deeply traditional ceremony.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?

The Auspicious Muhurat And Sacred Rituals

According to reports, the sacred muhurat for the wedding has been fixed at 10:10 AM. It is at this precise and spiritually significant moment that the two actors will formally tie the knot. The day’s celebrations, however, begin earlier. The first ceremony, rooted in traditional Telugu Hindu customs and representing Vijay’s heritage, is scheduled for 8 AM.

Later in the evening, the celebrations will continue with a Kodava-style ceremony honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots. By choosing to hold two distinct rituals, the couple is paying tribute to both their families and traditions, a gesture that adds emotional depth to an already special occasion.

From “Virosh Premier League” To Haldi Celebrations

(Image Source: Twitter/@thegossipgully)

The wedding festivities began on a cheerful and personal note with what insiders called the “Virosh Premier League," a friendly cricket match that brought together close friends and family. The name, inspired by the popular fan-coined nickname “Virosh,” added a playful touch to the celebrations and reflected the couple’s easy camaraderie.

Pre-wedding rituals followed with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies held at the scenic ITC Mementos property. Surrounded by lush greenery and serene lakeside views, the intimate gatherings featured colourful floral décor and were attended exclusively by close family and friends. Security remained tight to preserve privacy during the private affair.

In a thoughtful gesture, the couple also arranged meals for photographers and members of the media stationed outside the venue, a warm acknowledgement of those covering their big day.

As the clock inches towards 10:10 AM, anticipation continues to build. After years of speculation and silence, the moment fans have waited for is finally here and it promises to be nothing short of magical.