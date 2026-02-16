Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding invite started doing the rounds on social media just hours after the actors were spotted flying out of Mumbai together. It also follows Mandanna’s coy reaction at the Mumbai airport. When a paparazzi congratulated her on her reported wedding, she smiled at the camera and said that she “doesn’t know” about what they are talking about, keeping things vague and refusing to confirm anything.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invite

The now-viral wedding invite, bearing Vijay Deverakonda’s name, features a floral border and has Vijay Deverakonda’s personal logo embossed at the top. Interestingly, the invite is issued by Vijay on behalf of both himself and Rashmika, making the long-rumoured “ViRosh” wedding feel more official than ever.

The invitation reportedly reads that Vijay and Rashmika will be getting married on 26.02.26, in an intimate ceremony, with the blessings of their families. It also requests the recipient’s presence and blessings, calling the union a special moment in their lives.

The invitation reads: “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.” “As we begin this new chapter- celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us,” it added.

The card further mentions a wedding reception scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 7 PM onwards, at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

It ends with, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Rashmika And Vijay’s Love Story

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged on October 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad and will tie the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding. As per the reports, the wedding ceremony is expected to take place in Udaipur, followed by a reception in Hyderabad for their film industry friends.

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which turned them into a fan-favourite on-screen pair. They reunited in the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

The two are also set to star together in Ranabaali.

Recently, Vijay was seen supporting Rashmika at the success bash of her film The Girlfriend. A viral clip from the event also showed him kissing her hand. With the alleged invite now going viral, all eyes are on the couple for an official confirmation.