Rashmika Mandanna Says She Was Once In 'No-Choice' Relationship, Says Vijay Helped Heal Her Pain

Rashmika Mandanna Says She Was Once In ‘No-Choice’ Relationship, Says Vijay Helped Heal Her Pain

Rashmika Mandanna says she once felt trapped in a ‘no-choice’ relationship and reveals that Vijay Deverakonda helped her heal from pain he never caused.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda may continue to dodge questions about their engagement, but their public appearances tell a different story. At a recent event for Rashmika’s film The Girlfriend, Vijay’s affectionate gesture — kissing her hand in front of fans and media — quickly went viral, reaffirming their bond. Meanwhile, Rashmika has been opening up about her past and the emotional journey that brought her here.

Rashmika Mandanna says she once felt trapped in a relationship

In a candid conversation with anchor Suma during a promotional interaction, Rashmika reflected on real-life versions of characters like Vikram, Durga and her own role, Bhooma. She admitted that, like Bhooma, she too had once felt stuck in a relationship against her will. “Choose who you want to be with. You shouldn’t be in a position where you have no choice but you’re with a partner. I have done that. Today, when I choose to be with a person, I am happy, that person is happy, everyone around is happy,” she said.

‘My partner healed wounds he never caused’

While speaking to fans during the film’s promotions, Rashmika became emotional as she acknowledged Vijay’s pivotal role in her healing. “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Like how this film is for me, he has the same equal…I have to give him that applause and thank him for it,” she shared.

She further revealed that Vijay is her anchor during moments of online negativity. “When you are being trolled, you are aware of it. In my house, my own partner, I’ll be like, I’m getting trolled so much. He says, there’s nothing like that. Why are you overthinking? He says he doesn’t notice it at all. You’re not seeing it, but I am. They even tag and make sure I see it,” she said.

Rashmika & Vijay: A timeline

Rashmika was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty before the two parted ways in 2018. Her on-screen chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda — in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) — sparked widespread admiration and eventually fuelled dating rumours.

Although the couple kept their relationship private for years, Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times in October that the two are engaged and are set to marry in February next year.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna
