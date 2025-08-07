Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture Towards Elderly Fan In Mumbai. Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture Towards Elderly Fan In Mumbai. Watch

Ranveer Singh once again proved why he remains one of Bollywood’s most adored stars, not just for his screen presence but for his grounded nature off-screen.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)

Ranveer Singh once again proved why he remains one of Bollywood’s most adored stars, not just for his screen presence but for his grounded nature off-screen. The actor was recently seen sharing a touching moment with an elderly woman outside a studio in Bandra, leaving fans swooning over his humility.

Ranveer Singh's interaction with an elderly lady goes viral

The heartwarming interaction took place on Wednesday night in Mumbai, where Ranveer was spotted exiting a studio. Rather than hurrying past a crowd that had gathered, he noticed an elderly woman waiting nearby. What followed was an endearing exchange—Ranveer paused to chat with her, their animated conversation full of laughter and gestures capturing the attention of those around.

As their interaction came to an end, the actor respectfully touched the woman’s feet and kissed her hand, a gesture that melted hearts online. He didn’t stop there, Ranveer even acknowledged others inside the house with a friendly wave before heading off.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Dressed head-to-toe in black, Ranveer sported a neatly groomed beard and moustache, with his hair tied up in a sleek man bun. The video of the moment has since gone viral, flooding social media timelines with praise. “Sweet moment,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Awwwww.” A fan added, “He has a great attitude,” echoing the general sentiment.

Just hours later, the actor was seen at Mumbai airport, reportedly flying out of the city.

What’s next for Ranveer?

Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again, the star-studded action drama directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

He is now gearing up for Dhurandhar, an action-packed spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film’s first look, unveiled on Ranveer’s 40th birthday last month, introduced young actor Sara Arjun as his co-lead.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Ranveer SIngh
