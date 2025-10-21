Rani Mukerji Says It’s An Honour To Salute Indian Police Force Through Her ‘Mardaani’ Franchise

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRani Mukerji Says It’s An Honour To Salute Indian Police Force Through Her ‘Mardaani’ Franchise

On Indian Police Day, actress Rani Mukerji honored the Indian Police Force's courage and dedication. She expressed gratitude through her "Mardaani" film franchise, where she plays a cop.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Indian Police Day on Tuesday, actress Rani Mukerji saluted the unwavering courage and relentless dedication of the police force. The National Award-winner called it an honour to do so through her film franchise ‘Mardaani’.

The actress, who is set to reprise her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the franchise, said “It is an honour for me to salute the Indian Police Force through my film franchise Mardaani and I also look forward to every opportunity possible to salute the hard work of the police across the country by participating in as many of them.”

She added: “In every corner of our nation, there are cops protecting people, risking their lives, sacrificing their personal time to keep us safe. Words cannot do justice to the work that the police force of our country does to put our nation and the people first.”

Rani said on Indian Police Day, she salutes the “unwavering courage, relentless dedication, and selfless service of the Indian Police Force who protect and uphold justice for every citizen of India.”

“We should never forget that behind the uniform, there is a human being who chose to do good, chose the path of selfless service and decided that the country comes first. We should never forget that they are also someone’s son, daughter, husband, wife, father, mother.”

“I respect the force with all my heart and I will make it a point to say this loudly to every Indian.”

Praising their selfless courage, Rani shared: “What a cop does is simply exemplary. They leave their homes with no certainty of returning back. They confront dangerous crimes and criminals like a lion.”

The actress said that she has been “amazed to see their grit and courage and their lives have inspired me to live fearlessly.”

“We should not let their work and their sacrifices go unnoticed — they miss important moments of their lives to serve the nation. It cannot get more selfless than this and I love honouring them through Mardaani.”

“The Indian Police Force should be a reminder to us all what courage, devotion and unwavering patriotism means and how we can all learn from them and do our bit to stand up for the country.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji Mardaani Mardaani 3
