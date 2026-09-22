Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna, passed away aged 75.

Yash Raj Films announced her demise requesting family privacy.

Krishna, a playback singer, married filmmaker Ram Mukherjee.

The family boasts deep, multi-generational ties to cinema.

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, has passed away at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films announced her demise in a statement on Tuesday, September 22, and said the family is seeking privacy as they cope with the loss. Rani Mukerji shared a close bond with her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, and had spoken about their relationship publicly on several occasions. Krishna was also connected to the Bengali film industry and worked as a playback singer during her career, adding another link to the family’s long association with cinema.

Rani Mukerji’s Mother Passes Away

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” read the statement.

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The statement added, “The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”





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Krishna Mukherjee’s Connection To Bengali Cinema

Krishna Mukherjee was married to filmmaker Ram Mukherjee, who died in 2017. Ram was among the co-founders of Filmalaya Studios and had a long-standing association with the Indian film industry.

The couple had two children, actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukherjee. Their family’s involvement in cinema extended across generations, with both Rani and Raja building careers in the film world.

Rani Mukerji went on to become one of the prominent actresses in Hindi cinema, earning recognition through films including “Ghulam,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Saathiya,” “Hum Tum,” and “Black”. Her latest release was “Mardaani 3,” which reached theatres in 2026.

Rani Mukerji Honoured At Maharashtra State Film Awards

Rani was recently honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to the actress in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar.

While accepting the honour, the ‘Veer Zara’ actress reflected on her strong emotional connection with cinema and spoke about Maharashtra’s significance in her personal and professional journey.

She said in Marathi, ''Majhyasathi Maharashtra fakt ek rajya nahi. '"For me, Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace. It is the land where I built my career. And it is an inseparable part of my life.’’