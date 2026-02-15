Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor Updates Fans On 'Love & War' Release; Film Postponed To Avoid Clash With Dhurandhar, Toxic

Ranbir Kapoor Updates Fans On ‘Love & War’ Release; Film Postponed To Avoid Clash With Dhurandhar, Toxic

Ranbir Kapoor announced that Love & War’s March release has been postponed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar and Toxic. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is expected to release in 2026.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed in an Instagram live session that his upcoming film, slated for a March release, has been postponed. The move was reportedly made to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Yash’s Toxic, both hitting theatres on March 19, which is falling around Eid.

Love & War Release Timeline

The film, Love & War, was initially announced for a Christmas 2025 release. Later, it was pushed to March 20, 2026, before reports surfaced suggesting a 2027 release. While no official date has been confirmed, reports now indicate the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is still slated for a 2026 release.

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report suggested a 2027 release for Love & War, citing pending shoots, extensive VFX, and aerial action sequences. However, a Hindustan Times report refuted these claims, stating most major sequences have been completed and filming is on track. 

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot,” the outlet quoted a source as saying. 

Ramayana Part One Release

Ranbir also confirmed that his other much-anticipated film, Ramayana Part One, is scheduled for an October release. This positions Love & War for a potential December 2026 release, provided the schedule stays on track. If the film releases in December, it might clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which is a Christmas release. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit theatres on December 24.

Ranbir Loves Dhurandhar

During the same Instagram live, Ranbir called Dhurandhar his current favourite movie, praising the cast and crew: “I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it... Really good times at the movies.” He also mentioned that he is enjoying the film’s soundtrack, describing the tracks as “amazing”.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic 'Ramayana'. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War' and 'Brahmastra 2' in the pipeline.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer SIngh
