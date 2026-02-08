Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After weeks of speculation about Vikrant Massey allegedly being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget Ramayana, the actor has now clarified the rumours. In an Instagram Story, Massey said he was never associated with the film and called out the “appalling” casting rumours. However, he deleted the Story shortly after posting it.

‘Am Not. Never Was,’ Says Vikrant Massey

In the now-deleted Instagram Story, Vikrant reshared an article and wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was,” before stressing, “Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling.”

He also wished the team well and added that he would watch the film in theatres.

“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas,” he added. It, however, remains unclear why he later removed the post.

The article that Massey responded to claimed that he had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the project.

Check Out Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Story:





As per a report by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and will play Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Lanka’s king Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka.

“Raghav has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's most-anticipated Ramayana. He has been brought on board to play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will feature in ‘Ramayana Part 2’, which is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release,” the report mentioned, before adding that the role was supposed to be played by Massey.

“The role was initially supposed to be played by Vikrant Massey, but things apparently didn't work out.”

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is set for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Vikrant Massey will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. He will also appear in the upcoming film Musafir Cafe, a romantic comedy starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. The film will also mark Massey’s debut as a producer.