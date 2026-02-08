Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVikrant Massey Slams ‘Appalling’ Rumours Of Raghav Juyal Replacing Him In Ramayana, Then Deletes Instagram Story

Vikrant Massey denied rumours of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanad in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, stating that he was never involved in the film. He later deleted his Instagram Story.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After weeks of speculation about Vikrant Massey allegedly being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget Ramayana, the actor has now clarified the rumours. In an Instagram Story, Massey said he was never associated with the film and called out the “appalling” casting rumours. However, he deleted the Story shortly after posting it.

‘Am Not. Never Was,’ Says Vikrant Massey 

In the now-deleted Instagram Story, Vikrant reshared an article and wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was,” before stressing, “Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling.”

He also wished the team well and added that he would watch the film in theatres.

“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas,” he added. It, however, remains unclear why he later removed the post.

The article that Massey responded to claimed that he had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the project.

Check Out Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Story: 


As per a report by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and will play Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Lanka’s king Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka.

“Raghav has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's most-anticipated Ramayana. He has been brought on board to play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will feature in ‘Ramayana Part 2’, which is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release,” the report mentioned, before adding that the role was supposed to be played by Massey. 

“The role was initially supposed to be played by Vikrant Massey, but things apparently didn't work out.”

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is set for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Vikrant Massey will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. He will also appear in the upcoming film Musafir Cafe, a romantic comedy starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. The film will also mark Massey’s debut as a producer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Vikrant Massey clarify his involvement in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Yes, Vikrant Massey stated in a now-deleted Instagram Story that he was never part of the film, nor is he currently associated with it.

Who is reportedly playing the role of Meghanad in Ramayana?

Raghav Juyal has joined the cast to play Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Ravana.

When is the release date for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.

Who are the confirmed actors in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Raghav Juyal Ramayana Vikrant Massey
