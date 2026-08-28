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English NewsEntertainment‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana film garners significant distribution and music deals.
  • Telugu theatrical rights reportedly sought for Rs 105 crore; Dharma secures domestic.
  • Produced on a budget over Rs 4,000 crore, releasing November 6 globally.

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana has been generating considerable buzz on social media. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. Ever since the trailer was released, the film has been the subject of much discussion. Now, the multi-crore deals surrounding its distribution and music rights have also grabbed attention.

Will Ramayana’s Telugu Rights Be Sold For Rs 105 Crore?

According to reports, the makers have struck a massive $40 million (Rs 3.8 billion) deal with Sony for the film’s marketing and international distribution. The film has also attracted considerable interest from the Telugu film industry. As per reports, producer and distributor Dil Raju is in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states.

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According to a report by Gulte, Dil Raju is in discussions to acquire the Telugu states’ rights for Ramayana for around Rs 105 crore. The development comes days after Dil Raju was asked at the pre-release event of Toxic in Hyderabad whether he would make a Telugu film with Yash. The producer responded positively, hinting at the possibility of bringing Yash on board for a Telugu project.

However, given Yash’s busy schedule, fans may have to wait a while for the project to materialise. Meanwhile, several major deals have already been reported for the music and distribution rights of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

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The film’s music rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 75 crore. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions has reportedly acquired the domestic rights in a major deal estimated to be worth between Rs 250 crore and Rs 350 crore.

When Will Ramayana Release?

Ramayana will be released in two parts and features a large ensemble cast. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore. The film is scheduled to release in India on November 8, while its global release is set for November 6.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the movie Ramayana be released?

The film is scheduled for an Indian release on November 8. Its global release is set for November 6.

What is the budget for the film Ramayana?

The film Ramayana has reportedly been made on a budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore. It will be released in two parts.

Which companies have acquired distribution rights for Ramayana?

Sony secured a $40 million deal for international distribution. Dharma Productions acquired domestic rights for an estimated Rs 250-350 crore.

How much were the music rights for Ramayana sold for?

The music rights for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have reportedly been sold for Rs 75 crore.

Who is in talks to acquire Ramayana's Telugu distribution rights?

Producer Dil Raju is reportedly in discussions to acquire the Telugu states' theatrical distribution rights for approximately Rs 105 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash
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