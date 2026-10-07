Ramayana Part 1 To Have Paid Previews A Day Before Official Release In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana Part 1 paid previews begin November 4.

Official Indian theatrical release scheduled for November 5.

Early screenings align with film's international rollout.

Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited Ramayana Part 1 is expected to give Indian audiences an early opportunity to watch the film. While the mythological epic is scheduled for an official theatrical release on Thursday, November 5, reports suggest that paid preview shows will begin a day earlier. According to Pinkvilla, the film will have paid previews across India on Wednesday, November 4. The reported move comes as the makers work around the international release schedule, where Thursday is the preferred opening day in several markets. The early screenings could give fans a chance to watch the film before its official opening.

Ramayana Part 1 Paid Preview Details

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ramayana Part 1 will hold paid preview screenings in India on November 4, a day before its reported official release on November 5. The development comes shortly after Bollywood Hungama reported November 5 as the film's theatrical release date. With paid previews, audiences who book tickets for the early screenings will be able to watch the film before its formal opening day.

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The strategy is also understood to be connected to the film's overseas rollout. Several international territories are expected to follow Thursday as the standard release day, making the Wednesday previews in India a way to begin screenings earlier without changing the wider release plan.

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Ramayana Part 1 International Release Plans

The international release is expected to follow different schedules across markets. According to the Pinkvilla report, North America is likely to have paid previews on Wednesday, followed by the official release on Thursday. The UK is currently scheduled to receive the film on Friday, although the date could reportedly move forward to Thursday or Wednesday. Release plans for China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong have not been finalised yet.

The pre-Diwali period has traditionally been viewed as a difficult window for theatrical releases. However, the report suggests that the makers are confident about the anticipation surrounding Ramayana Part 1 and are proceeding with the planned release strategy.

Ramayana Part 1 Cast, Trailer And Songs

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in a key role. Sunny Deol is also part of the ensemble cast. The film's trailer, released recently, received varied reactions online. Sai Pallavi and Yash's performances drew attention, while Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram also became a talking point among social media users.

The makers later unveiled Jai Jai Ram, a song from the film that received a positive response, with viewers particularly noticing its visuals. With paid previews reportedly planned for November 4, fans in India could get their first theatrical look at Ramayana Part 1 before its November 5 opening.