Ramayana IMAX 3D Screening Faces Glitch In Mumbai, Viewers Say 'Rs 1,500 Waste Ho Gaye' | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana's IMAX 3D premiere faced a technical glitch.

Paid viewers experienced 2D, not the IMAX 3D.

Staff offered refunds, but audience desired IMAX experience.

Creator urged filmmakers, management to resolve recurring issues.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana opened in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, but a screening at a Navi Mumbai cinema reportedly ran into technical trouble. A moviegoer has shared a video from Cinepolis at Seawoods, alleging that the IMAX 3D show initially played in 2D before being interrupted. The incident led to an argument between viewers and theatre staff, according to the clip. The content creator who posted it said audiences had paid specifically for the IMAX 3D experience and were left disappointed. He has urged the film's makers and cinema management to address the issue.

Ramayana IMAX 3D Show Faces Technical Glitch

A content creator using the social media handle Avi Ka Gram posted a video showing moviegoers confronting staff at Cinepolis, Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai. He expressed his disappointment in the caption, writing, "Ramayana IMAX 3D big issue. Rs. 1,500 waste ho gaya."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avi Ka Gram (@avikagram)

In the video, he explained why the audience had gathered to raise the issue. He said, "Ye sab chaos isliye chal raha hai kyunki hum Ramayana movie IMAX 3D mein dekhne aaye the, Seawoods Cinepolis Mall ke andar."

The creator added that they had selected the venue because it was the only IMAX option available to them. Describing the disruption, he said, "Hamara experience bahut kharab raha, because movie start hui toh woh 3D mein nahi thi. Aur jab 3D mein start hui, toh movie pause ho gayi."

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Viewers Claim They Were Offered Refunds And New Tickets

According to the content creator, the cinema staff told the affected viewers that their ticket money would be refunded and they would receive tickets for another show. However, he said that this did not address their main concern, as they had specifically wanted to watch the film in IMAX.

He said, "But humein dekhna tha IMAX mein. Subah-subah Rs. 1,000-2,000 kharcha karke, kuch log specially Ulhasnagar se aaye the IMAX mein 3D dekhne ke liye." The creator alleged that the group eventually had to watch the film in 2D, despite paying for the IMAX 3D format. The incident left several viewers dissatisfied with their experience.

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Creator Appeals To Ramayana Makers And Cinepolis

Towards the end of the video, the content creator asked the film's makers and Cinepolis management to investigate the alleged technical problem and ensure it does not happen again.

He said, "Agar koi bhi makers dekh rahe hain ya Cinepolis Mall ki management team dekh rahi hai, toh please isko fix karo, because ye har baar hota hai." The claims have been shared by the creator on social media. The video does not establish whether Cinepolis has issued an official response to the allegations.