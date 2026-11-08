'Ramayana' Fees: Ranbir Kapoor Earns 275% More Than Sunny Deol, 1,150% Above Sai Pallavi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor reportedly earns ₹150 crore for the Ramayana films.

Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol have substantial reported remuneration.

Supporting cast fees estimated; Vivek Oberoi forgone his acting fee.

All reported figures are unconfirmed media estimates, lacking official verification.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has attracted attention not only for its star-studded cast and ambitious production but also for the reported fees of its leading actors. Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, is reportedly earning Rs 150 crore for the two-part saga, making him the highest-paid member of the cast. Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey are also said to have secured substantial deals. Meanwhile, reports have highlighted the remuneration of several supporting actors, along with Vivek Oberoi's reported decision to forgo his acting fee. Here's a breakdown of the reported salaries and what is known about them.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Salary Vs Animal Fee

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is reportedly charging Rs 75 crore for each instalment of Ramayana. According to figures cited by Outlook, his total remuneration for the two films is estimated at Rs 150 crore.

This is considerably higher than his reported fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor was said to have received Rs 30-35 crore for the 2023 blockbuster, apart from a share in its profits. Although the reported Ramayana figure is more than double his Animal acting fee, the two deals are not directly comparable. His earlier agreement reportedly included profit sharing, while the Rs 150 crore figure covers both instalments of the upcoming saga.

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Ramayana Cast Fees: Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol And Ravie Dubey

Yash, who plays Ravana, was initially reported to have signed a Rs 100 crore deal for the two films. However, a Moneycontrol report published in November 2026 offered a different account, stating that the actor is associated with the project as a co-producer and is expected to share in its profits rather than receive a conventional acting fee. The exact financial arrangement has not been disclosed.

Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, is reportedly charging Rs 6 crore per instalment, taking her total remuneration to Rs 12 crore. Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is said to be receiving Rs 20 crore per instalment. However, his limited appearance in the first film's post-credit sequence makes the exact payment structure unclear.

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Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman, has also been in the news over his reported remuneration. Earlier reports placed his fee between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore, without clarifying whether the amount covered one or both films. A Business Today report dated November 5, 2026, subsequently claimed that he would receive Rs 20 crore in total, or Rs 10 crore per instalment.

None of these figures has been officially confirmed by the actors or the production team.

Ramayana Supporting Cast Salaries And Vivek Oberoi's Decision

Estimates for the supporting cast have also surfaced. According to figures published by CineAIx, Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha, reportedly received around Rs 1.5 crore, while Kajal Aggarwal, who portrays Mandodari, is said to have earned approximately Rs 1 crore.

Other reported figures include:

Raghav Juyal (Meghnad): Approximately Rs 1 crore.

Anupam Kher (voice of Jatayu): Around Rs 50 lakh.

Kunal Kapoor (Indra): Approximately Rs 30 lakh.

Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi): Around Rs 25 lakh.

These estimates have not been independently verified, and other reports have quoted different amounts for some performers. Arun Govil, who plays King Dasharatha, also does not have a reliably established public salary figure.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi, who portrays Vidyutjiva, has reportedly chosen not to charge an acting fee for the project. According to reports, he wanted his remuneration to be donated towards supporting children battling cancer. However, the exact financial arrangement has not been made public.

The salaries circulating in the media offer an indication of the financial scale of Ramayana, but they should not be treated as confirmed payments. Neither the actors nor the makers have released an official remuneration list. Some estimates also combine fees for both instalments with potential profit-sharing arrangements, making direct comparisons difficult.