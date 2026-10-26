'Ramayana' Advance Booking Collection Crosses Rs 20 Crore Ahead Of Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana garnered ₹9.22 crore in India advance bookings.

Worldwide advance bookings reached $2 million, indicating strong interest.

Projections suggest it may surpass Animal's opening day.

Film starring Ranbir Kapoor releases November 5, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited mythological epic 'Ramayana: Part 1' is witnessing growing interest at the advance booking window ahead of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the film has recorded Rs 9.22 crore in opening-day advance gross, excluding blocked seats, around 10 days before its release on November 5, 2026. The film has sold approximately 1.65 lakh tickets for its opening day, with an average ticket price of Rs 559. The early figures indicate interest in premium formats, although the film still has several days to build its advance sales before arriving in cinemas.

Ramayana Advance Booking Collection: Latest Figures

According to Sacnilk's October 26 report, Ramayana: Part 1 has recorded encouraging advance sales ahead of its theatrical debut. The collection figure excludes seats blocked by exhibitors and therefore reflects ticket bookings without that inventory. The film's average ticket price of Rs 559 is considerably higher than that of Ranbir Kapoor's previous releases, partly because of demand for premium formats such as IMAX 3D. However, the final advance collection will depend on how quickly bookings grow and how many additional shows become available.

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Ramayana Advance Booking: Can It Cross Rs 70 Crore On Opening Day?

Sacnilk's early box office projections suggest that Ramayana could earn Rs 60 crore in Hindi net collections on its opening day under a cautious scenario. If advance bookings gather momentum, the figure could rise to Rs 65-70 crore, while a stronger performance could take the Hindi net collection towards Rs 80 crore.

These figures are estimates, not confirmed collections. The film's eventual opening will depend on ticket sales, audience turnout and the number of screenings available across India.

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Ramayana To Challenge Animal's Opening Day Record

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, released in 2023, remains one of the biggest opening-day performers of his career. The film collected Rs 54.75 crore in Hindi net earnings and approximately Rs 116 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Even Sacnilk's cautious Hindi net projection of Rs 60 crore for Ramayana would put it ahead of Animal's Hindi opening-day collection. However, surpassing the latter's worldwide total will depend on the film's performance in India and overseas markets.

Ramayana Worldwide Advance Booking Crosses Rs 20.50 Crore

Sacnilk's October 25 report stated that Ramayana had crossed Rs 20.50 crore in combined worldwide advance bookings for November 4 preview screenings and November 5 opening-day shows. North America has emerged as an important overseas market, particularly for preview screenings. Bookings in the United Kingdom, Australia and other international territories have also contributed to the early total. The worldwide figure includes different markets and screening dates, so it should not be confused with the film's India-only opening-day advance collection.

Ramayana Cast And Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film also features a supporting cast that includes Ravi Dubey and other prominent actors. The mythological epic is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with paid preview screenings planned for November 4. Its advance booking performance over the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can deliver one of Ranbir Kapoor's biggest box office openings.