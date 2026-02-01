Ram Charan, Upasana Blessed With Twins, Family Says Mother And Babies ‘Doing Well’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRam Charan, Upasana Blessed With Twins, Family Says Mother And Babies ‘Doing Well’

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, into their family. The couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in 2023.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, have stepped into a new phase of their lives as parents of three. The couple welcomed twins - a boy and a girl. Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). 

“With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl,” he said, before adding that both the twins and the mother are “healthy and doing well”. 

He went on to say, “Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes.”

Ram Charan also expressed his gratitude, calling this chapter of his life deeply fulfilling. “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude,” he said, thanking fans, loved ones and well-wishers for their constant support through every phase of their journey.

Upasana, too, shared a heartfelt message. She said, “Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility, and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

The announcement followed a subtle hint Upasana dropped during a Diwali post on Instagram. Sharing glimpses from last year’s festivities, she wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

Ram Charan and Upasana, who were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic, got engaged in December 2011 and married the following year in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, while Ram Charan is the son of Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who welcomed twins recently?

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

How are the mother and babies doing?

Both the twins and the mother are reported to be healthy and doing well.

When did Ram Charan and Upasana get married?

Ram Charan and Upasana were married in 2012, after being friends for several years.

Do they have other children?

Yes, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
