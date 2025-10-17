Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRakhi Sawant Shares How Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Have Showered Her With Love And Support

Rakhi Sawant Shares How Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Have Showered Her With Love And Support

Rakhi Sawant opened up about the love and admiration she receives from Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant opened up about the love and admiration she receives from Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she also expressed her appreciation for the work of younger actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, calling their support and recognition a true achievement in her career. When asked about working with Bollywood’s top stars and her relationship with them, Rakhi Sawant shared that she shares a warm and respectful bond with many of them.

The actress and dancer shared, “Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor—or even someone like Deepika Padukone—they all love me. And I genuinely admire their work too. I really appreciate the work of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. They’re doing such amazing work, and the fact that they show me love is an achievement in itself.”

When asked if she has ever felt pressured by the industry, Rakhi stated, “Never. I’ve never felt any kind of pressure in this industry. Whether it's a big star or anyone else, they've always welcomed me with open arms. I’ve always found myself in the middle of the media spotlight.”

Speaking about the biggest change in her life recently, Rakhi Sawant shared insights into personal or professional shifts that have impacted her. She mentioned, “Why are you mentioning a “gap” again and again? There’s been no gap! I was simply on a holiday in Dubai—and I absolutely loved it. Whatever happens, happens for the best. I got settled in Dubai, I even received a golden visa and bought a house there. But now I’m back. One foot in Dubai, one foot in Mumbai—and still the Bollywood queen!.”

Work-wise, Rakhi Sawant recently made a grand entry on the reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Salman Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Cities
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget