Rakhi Sawant Gets Legal Relief As Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant's non-bailable warrant was cancelled by Jhansi court.

Warrant cancelled after High Court stay order was presented.

Case involves 2010 suicide.

The abetment of suicide case remains open, proceedings stayed.

Rakhi Sawant has received legal relief in a case linked to the alleged abetment of a man's suicide in 2010. A court in Jhansi cancelled the non-bailable warrant that was issued against her on October 16. However, this doesn't mean that the case has been closed.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta Was ‘Unprofessional’, Claims Hetal Yadav Recalling Film 'Apartment'

Jhansi Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant

According to news agency PTI, advocate Ashu Singh, who represents Sawant, said the warrant was issued by a Civil Judge (Junior Division) after the actor repeatedly failed to appear for hearings.

Singh told the court that an earlier Allahabad High Court order had stayed further proceedings in the case. The order had not been placed on record during the previous hearing, he said, leading to the issuance of the warrant.

During Thursday's hearing, Sawant's legal team submitted a copy of the High Court order. The Fast Track Court subsequently cancelled the warrant and directed that it be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The relief is limited to the warrant. The underlying case remains subject to the High Court's order, and the cancellation does not amount to the closure of the proceedings.

What Is The Case About?

The case dates back to the television reality show Rakhi Ka Insaaf, which featured Laxman Ahirwar, a 24-year-old resident of Jhansi, and his wife, Anita. The couple had reportedly appeared on the programme to discuss marital problems.

According to the prosecution, Anita had returned to her parental home following disputes between the couple. During the episode, which reportedly aired in October 2010, Sawant allegedly made objectionable and humiliating remarks about Ahirwar.

Ahirwar died by suicide on November 10, 2010. His mother, Savitri Ahirwar, subsequently filed a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station in Jhansi, accusing Sawant and others associated with the show of abetment of suicide and conspiracy.

The family alleged that the remarks made during the programme had caused him distress. These allegations form part of the case and have not been established as proven facts.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Received Handler Updates Through Calls, Message

Allahabad High Court Had Stayed Proceedings

The Allahabad High Court stayed further proceedings in the matter on December 7, 2011, until further orders, according to Sawant's lawyer.

The latest development came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against the actor on October 16. District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said the warrant was issued by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

With the warrant now cancelled, Sawant has received relief from the immediate legal action it threatened. However, the case remains unresolved, and further developments will depend on the ongoing judicial process.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416

(With inputs from PTI)