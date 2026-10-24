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English NewsEntertainmentRakhi Sawant Gets Legal Relief As Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

Rakhi Sawant Gets Legal Relief As Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

A Jhansi court has cancelled the non-bailable warrant against Rakhi Sawant in the 2010 suicide case after her lawyer cited an Allahabad High Court order.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakhi Sawant's non-bailable warrant was cancelled by Jhansi court.
  • Warrant cancelled after High Court stay order was presented.
  • Case involves 2010 suicide.
  • The abetment of suicide case remains open, proceedings stayed.

Rakhi Sawant has received legal relief in a case linked to the alleged abetment of a man's suicide in 2010. A court in Jhansi cancelled the non-bailable warrant that was issued against her on October 16. However, this doesn't mean that the case has been closed.

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Jhansi Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant

According to news agency PTI, advocate Ashu Singh, who represents Sawant, said the warrant was issued by a Civil Judge (Junior Division) after the actor repeatedly failed to appear for hearings.

Singh told the court that an earlier Allahabad High Court order had stayed further proceedings in the case. The order had not been placed on record during the previous hearing, he said, leading to the issuance of the warrant.

During Thursday's hearing, Sawant's legal team submitted a copy of the High Court order. The Fast Track Court subsequently cancelled the warrant and directed that it be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The relief is limited to the warrant. The underlying case remains subject to the High Court's order, and the cancellation does not amount to the closure of the proceedings.

What Is The Case About?

The case dates back to the television reality show Rakhi Ka Insaaf, which featured Laxman Ahirwar, a 24-year-old resident of Jhansi, and his wife, Anita. The couple had reportedly appeared on the programme to discuss marital problems.

According to the prosecution, Anita had returned to her parental home following disputes between the couple. During the episode, which reportedly aired in October 2010, Sawant allegedly made objectionable and humiliating remarks about Ahirwar.

Ahirwar died by suicide on November 10, 2010. His mother, Savitri Ahirwar, subsequently filed a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station in Jhansi, accusing Sawant and others associated with the show of abetment of suicide and conspiracy.

The family alleged that the remarks made during the programme had caused him distress. These allegations form part of the case and have not been established as proven facts.

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Allahabad High Court Had Stayed Proceedings

The Allahabad High Court stayed further proceedings in the matter on December 7, 2011, until further orders, according to Sawant's lawyer.

The latest development came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against the actor on October 16. District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said the warrant was issued by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

With the warrant now cancelled, Sawant has received relief from the immediate legal action it threatened. However, the case remains unresolved, and further developments will depend on the ongoing judicial process.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal relief did Rakhi Sawant recently receive?

A Jhansi court cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant on October 16. Her legal team submitted an Allahabad High Court order that had stayed the case proceedings.

Why was a non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant?

The warrant was issued due to her repeated failure to appear for hearings. Her lawyer noted that an Allahabad High Court order staying proceedings had not been on record previously.

What is the underlying case against Rakhi Sawant about?

The case from 2010 alleges abetment of suicide of Laxman Ahirwar. His mother filed a complaint after he died, attributing it to alleged objectionable remarks Sawant made on her TV show.

Does the cancellation of the warrant mean the case against Rakhi Sawant is closed?

No, the cancellation of the warrant only provides relief from immediate legal action. The underlying case remains unresolved and is still subject to the High Court's ongoing order.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant Case Jhansi Court Rakhi Ka Insaaf Laxman Ahirwar Case
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