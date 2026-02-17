Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Bollywood Was With Me’: Rajpal Yadav’s First Reaction After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: The actor has been released on interim bail until March 18 to attend his niece’s wedding.

Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 06:33 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief in a long-standing legal battle over a Rs 9 crore debt. The Karkardooma Court issued the release order following a High Court directive that stayed his sentence to allow him to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. The interim relief will remain in effect until March 18.

To secure this release, the court mandated that Yadav deposit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in favour of the complainant by a 3 PM deadline on Monday. Once his legal team confirmed the payment had been processed, the court finalised the bail conditions. As part of the agreement, the actor has been required to surrender his passport to the authorities and is prohibited from leaving the country during this period.

Rajpal Yadav Reacts After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail

After walking out of Tihar, the actor said that he had received support from the entire country and that the film fraternity stood by him in these tough times.

“It’s been 30 years in Bollywood. I’ve had the support of the entire country and even the world - that’s why I’ve been able to do so many films. Everyone in Indian cinema was with me and still stands by me. I followed the High Court’s orders. I received support from everyone, even those who aren’t on social media are also my supporters. From childhood to 55, everyone has stood by me. Everyone I’ve shared a bond with has supported me. Bollywood has given me love,” Rajpal Yadav said.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
