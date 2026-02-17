Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief in a long-standing legal battle over a Rs 9 crore debt. The Karkardooma Court issued the release order following a High Court directive that stayed his sentence to allow him to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. The interim relief will remain in effect until March 18.

To secure this release, the court mandated that Yadav deposit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in favour of the complainant by a 3 PM deadline on Monday. Once his legal team confirmed the payment had been processed, the court finalised the bail conditions. As part of the agreement, the actor has been required to surrender his passport to the authorities and is prohibited from leaving the country during this period.

Rajpal Yadav Reacts After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail



After walking out of Tihar, the actor said that he had received support from the entire country and that the film fraternity stood by him in these tough times.

"It's been 30 years in Bollywood. I've had the support of the entire country and even the world - that's why I've been able to do so many films. Everyone in Indian cinema was with me and still stands by me. I followed the High Court's orders. I received support from everyone, even those who aren't on social media are also my supporters. From childhood to 55, everyone has stood by me. Everyone I've shared a bond with has supported me. Bollywood has given me love," Rajpal Yadav said.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him more time to repay the loan linked to the case. The actor had reportedly taken a Rs 5 crore loan in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, and promised returns to the lender. However, the film failed at the box office, and the outstanding amount eventually rose to Rs 9 crore. Yadav later issued cheques towards repayment, but they reportedly bounced. A magistrate’s court found him guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months in jail. He then approached the Delhi High Court, which stayed the sentence and gave him additional time to clear the dues. However, after he failed to repay the amount within the extended period, the court directed him to serve the jail term.