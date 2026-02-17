Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has ordered actor Rajpal Yadav’s release from Tihar Jail in the cheque bounce case linked to Rs 9 crore debt. The order comes a day after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief by staying his sentence so he could attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur. The interim stay will remain in effect until March 18.

The relief was granted after the High Court directed Yadav to submit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in the respondent’s name by 3 PM. His lawyer later informed the court that the amount had been deposited. The court has also directed the actor to surrender his passport.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

To fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010. However, the movie’s poor performance at the box office caused his debts to spiral, eventually reaching Rs 9 crore. The legal conflict intensified in 2018 when repayment cheques started bouncing, resulting in a six-month prison sentence for the actor under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

While the Delhi High Court had previously suspended the sentence in 2024 to give Yadav time to clear his dues, it refused to grant any more extensions this February. Consequently, the court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail. Prior to turning himself in, the 54-year-old actor spoke openly about his hardships, citing a lack of both financial means and backing from the film industry. Yadav, who recently appeared in Baby John, has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.