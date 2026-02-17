Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Following the Delhi High Court’s order, the Karkardooma Court has directed Rajpal Yadav’s release from Tihar Jail in the cheque bounce case linked to Rs 9 crore debt.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has ordered actor Rajpal Yadav’s release from Tihar Jail in the cheque bounce case linked to Rs 9 crore debt. The order comes a day after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief by staying his sentence so he could attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur. The interim stay will remain in effect until March 18.

The relief was granted after the High Court directed Yadav to submit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in the respondent’s name by 3 PM. His lawyer later informed the court that the amount had been deposited. The court has also directed the actor to surrender his passport.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

To fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010. However, the movie’s poor performance at the box office caused his debts to spiral, eventually reaching Rs 9 crore. The legal conflict intensified in 2018 when repayment cheques started bouncing, resulting in a six-month prison sentence for the actor under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

ALSO READ| Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Rajpal Yadav, Next Hearing On March 18

While the Delhi High Court had previously suspended the sentence in 2024 to give Yadav time to clear his dues, it refused to grant any more extensions this February. Consequently, the court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail. Prior to turning himself in, the 54-year-old actor spoke openly about his hardships, citing a lack of both financial means and backing from the film industry. Yadav, who recently appeared in Baby John, has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar Jail?

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail following a court order in the cheque bounce case. This was a day after the Delhi High Court granted him interim relief.

What was the reason for Rajpal Yadav's conviction?

Rajpal Yadav was convicted in a cheque bounce case related to a Rs 5 crore loan he took in 2010 for his directorial debut. The film's failure led to mounting debt and bounced repayment cheques.

What condition was given for Rajpal Yadav's interim relief?

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim relief on the condition that he submit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore to the respondent. He also had to surrender his passport.

When did the debt leading to the cheque bounce case originate?

The debt originated in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his first directorial project, 'Ata Pata Laapata'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail
Entertainment
Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Hospital
Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Mumbai Hospital
Entertainment
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Entertainment
Robert Duvall Dies At 95; Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Others Pay Emotional Tributes
Robert Duvall Dies At 95; Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Others Pay Emotional Tributes
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: Congress Protests Near UP Assembly Over MNREGA Renaming, Clashes With Police Reported
Breaking News: Congress Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Against ‘Ji Ram Ji’ Law, Police Bar Entry
Exam Alert: Bihar Board 10th Students Denied Entry Over Minutes-Late Arrival Amid Strict Rules
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget