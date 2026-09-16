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English NewsEntertainmentRajpal Yadav’s Lawyer Says ‘We Will Comply’ After SC Grants Relief, Reduces Deposit Amount To Rs 2 Cr

Rajpal Yadav’s Lawyer Says ‘We Will Comply’ After SC Grants Relief, Reduces Deposit Amount To Rs 2 Cr

The Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav two more weeks to make the payment and reduced the deposit amount from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court grants Rajpal Yadav two weeks to deposit ₹2 crore.
  • Court noted actor's past conduct; lawyer assured compliance.
  • Dispute began in 2010 over a film loan repayment.
  • Yadav must surrender passport; protection from arrest continues.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been allowed a final two-week window by the Supreme Court to deposit at least Rs 2 crore in connection with his ongoing financial dispute with a private complainant.

Addressing the matter, advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, who represents Rajpal Yadav, spoke to the media and assured that the actor’s team will comply with the court’s orders and directions.

“We welcome this order... The Court has graciously given us time to deposit this amount. Initially, it was Rs 5 crores. Now the Court has reduced it to Rs 2 crores. It's a great relief for us, and we will comply with the orders and directions of this Court,” he said.

This came after a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Yadav’s earlier conduct in the matter did not give the court much confidence.

However, the court granted him two more weeks after his lawyer assured the bench that he would deposit at least Rs 2 crore within the given time and provide a surety for the remaining amount.

During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant questioned whether Yadav could be trusted to follow through on the commitment, referring to his past conduct in the matter. The Chief Justice said, “Looking at his past conduct... how can anybody trust him? He’s perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood; he’s doing the same thing in Court also.”

The court has also continued the protection granted to Yadav against arrest until the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 5. However, it has directed the actor to surrender his passport.

The dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav took a loan of around Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based company to make his first film as a director, ‘Ata Pata Laapata.’ The comedy film did not perform well at the box office and reportedly failed to earn enough to cover its costs. Yadav then faced difficulties in repaying the loan.

The unpaid amount continued to increase over the years due to interest and other charges and reportedly reached nearly Rs 9 crore. The dispute later led to a cheque bounce case against the actor.

The current proceedings relate to the amount claimed by the private complainant, the owner of Murali Productions. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav ENtertainment News SUpreme COurt Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case
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